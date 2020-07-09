From rock superstar to all-star dishwasher, Jon Bon Jovi keeps his community fed

At their JBJ Soul Kitchen, a community-based non-profit restaurant in New Jersey, diners pay a cash donation that covers their food and a meal for someone in need.

Without its regular volunteer base in the house, the kitchen kept operations afloat with the help of the rock star dishwasher.

"There is a population in need here in New Jersey that depends on us," Bon Jovi told CNN in April. So the All-Star Hall of Fame dishwasher is back in business. "

Bon Jovi helped five days a week until recently, when the restaurant entered phase two and began serving customers according to the new guidelines.

During its 13-week takeout period, the restaurant provided more than 7,800 takeout meals to individuals, families, community partners, and frontline workers.

At one point Bon Jovi's wife Dorothea took a picture of him washing dishes for social media. It was captioned, "Do what you can."

The legend inspired him to write a song and ask fans around the world to do their part as well.

"The composer in me came out and wrote the song 'If you can't do what you do, do what you can'," he said. "I knew that people from all walks of life would have their stories to tell, so I invited them to write me a verse."

From lyrics about lost graduations, fears, togetherness and health, Bon Jovi has been able to listen and share experiences of fans and musicians from all over the world.

"It is a great opportunity to keep in touch with people from all over the world and let them know that I am thinking of them," he said. "It is a reminder that even if you can't do what you do, you do what you can."

Now, as New Jersey enters stage two of its reopening plan, JBJ Soul Kitchen has returned to its prepaid model, and continues to serve delicious meals with dignity.

"Our desire is to make sure that anyone in need of a meal knows they can come see us," Bon Jovi said, "and we will provide them with that nutritious meal."