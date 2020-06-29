From the Qing Empire to the People's Republic, China's concerns about separatism run deep

"We will never allow anyone, any organization or political party to destroy any part of our territory at any time or in any way," he said, standing under a giant portrait of Sun.

It is "our solemn commitment to history and people," Xi said in the 2016 speech, that China will never again be shattered.

Concerns about separatism can be seen in Beijing's hard-line policies in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as an increasingly aggressive stance towards the autonomous island of Taiwan, which Xi has promised to unify with mainland China by the force. , if necessary.

However, such policies can often be counterproductive. In Hong Kong in particular, resentment towards Beijing has grown in recent years. In the past 12 months, as anti-government riots faced intense police surveillance, chants such as "Hong Kong independence, the only hope" were heard more frequently among parties to the protest movement.

Such talk is antithetical to China's leaders, and the need to end separatism has been given as a key justification for a new national security law. Advocating for independence, perhaps even discussion of the issue, could soon become illegal.

Carrie Lam, the city's executive director, said the law will guarantee "Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability."

States and separatists

Abraham Lincoln, the sixteenth president of the United States, once argued that "no government itself had a provision in its organic law for its own termination," and even the separatist Confederate States of America did not include a provision in their constitution that would allow member to separate.

Anti-separatism is the norm throughout the world, regardless of the wishes of many peoples around the world for their own country, or the often stated importance of "self-determination" as a principle of international law.

In fact, the United Nations resolution that establishes this principle, adopted in 1960 amid a wave of decolonization, also states that "any attempt aimed at the partial or total breakdown of national unity and territorial integrity of a country is incompatible with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. "

While Beijing and Moscow often blame Washington for supporting separatists in their own spheres of influence, United States policy has often been equally pro-status quo. When Croatia held a referendum on independence in 1991, the US State Department declared its commitment to "Yugoslavia's territorial integrity within its current borders." That year, President George H.W. Bush warned Ukrainians seeking to secede from the crisp Soviet Union to avoid "suicide nationalism," adding that "freedom is not the same as independence."

In 1996, Bush's successor, Bill Clinton, said that Russia's brutal war in Chechnya was based on "the proposition for which Abraham Lincoln gave his life, that no state had the right to withdraw from our Union." And in 2014, Barack Obama personally lobbied for Scotland to vote to remain part of the United Kingdom.

This attitude, shared by almost all the countries of the world, to see Spain's strong repression of Catalan nationalism, is part of why, "despite all the political turmoil of the last quarter century, the number, form and disposition of the countries in the world. " the world map has remained remarkably unchanged, "writes Joshua Keating in" Invisible Countries: Travel to the Nation's Edge. "

"Since the end of the Cold War, a global standard has prevailed that imposes cartographic stasis, a freeze on the map spot as it existed at the end of the 20th century," Keating said. "This norm prevails even when ethnic and religious conflicts break out within the countries on the map."

Contiguous china

Nowhere is this standard likely to be stronger, or more stated, than in China.

Writing in the state newspaper China Daily this month, Liu Xiaoming, Beijing's ambassador to the United Kingdom, responded to London's concerns about mounting Chinese aggression against Taiwan by saying that the island "has been an inseparable part of China's territory since the antiquity".

While the People's Republic of China has claimed sovereignty over Taiwan since its founding in 1949, the historical basis for Liu's claim may be questioned. Leaving aside the fact that an island is a separable part of any country, what we now call Taiwan has experienced long periods out of chinese control , during the rule of indigenous leaders and foreign colonizers, including the Dutch and Japanese.

The same is true for other parts of China often called inseparable by the government, including Tibet and Xinjiang. While these territories were also often under Chinese control or influence, they were part of a larger imperial system totally removed from modern conceptions of the nation.

The border that China considers inviolable today, in the Himalayas, the South China Sea and around the various "inseparable" territories on its periphery, was not established until the end of the 18th century.

This was not due to some unique feature of the Chinese state, but through the same aggressive expansion that fueled the growth of the British, Russian, and Ottoman empires. However, unlike these systems, writes the historian Joseph Esherick, "only China kept its territory basically intact when the Qing Empire became, in 1911, the Republic of China and, in 1949, the People's Republic".

"The modern borders of China do not correspond to the historical limits of the shared culture of the ethnic Chinese (or Han), nor to the limits of the pre-modern Chinese state," Esherick writes in "How the Qing became China."

"Half of the territory of present-day China was acquired by conquest during the Qing dynasty, a dynasty in which the ruling house was not Han Chinese but Manchu intruders beyond the Great Wall. Most of this expansion took place only in the eighteenth century. century. "

Sam Crane, president of Asian studies at Williams College, said that many states and territories that paid homage to the Qing Empire and were under its sphere of influence would not have been considered part of China or the Chinese civilization by Beijing.

"Imperial political control did not assume a singular, common and modern national identity," he said. "Once we get to 1949, the claim that Tibetans and Uighurs are part of the & # 39; Chinese nation & # 39; is established to a much greater degree than under Qing, and the concomitant political stakes to demand a greater autonomy are, therefore, much higher. "

Anti-separatism

The modern idea of ​​a nation state, of a people united by a common culture, language, or ethnicity, is traditionally linked to a series of treaties in the mid-17th century, when the Holy Roman Empire recognized the independence of two non-monarchists. states, switzerland and the netherlands

That marked, according to Keating, the point after which nation states increasingly became "the most important units in international politics," becoming more important than rulers or empires amid rising nationalism across the continent. .

This was not immediately seized and the breakup of the great empires of Europe would not occur completely until the 20th century. Also in Asia, it was not until Qing was challenged by assertive new nation-states, particularly Britain, France, and Japan, that the conception of empire began to shift in a similar direction.

Despite its adoption of the imperial borders, since the fall of the Qing, China has completely reinvented itself as a modern nation state, promoting a global idea of ​​Chinese: a language and education system that encourages everyone within its borders to be identified as part of China.

Since the transition from socialism to a market-based economy in the 1980s, nationalism has become a more important source of legitimacy for China's leaders, and many traditional symbols of the imperial past have been rehabilitated as part of this. . Beijing's claims to speak for China and the Chinese people often extend far beyond the country's borders, combining ethnicity with citizenship of the People's Republic.

The concept of a nation state has also expanded over time, so that former imperial territories such as Tibet and Xinjiang, whose traditional peoples had little ethnic, linguistic or cultural connection to those in eastern China, became "part of the country since ancient times. " as Liu and other Chinese officials have argued.

Despite this, the borders of the Qing dynasty have not been completely inviolable under republican rule. Following the collapse of the empire, Mongolia separated, achieving formal independence from China in 1921 with the support of the Soviet Union. While some nationalist Chinese figures occasionally speak of claiming "the outside of Mongolia", Beijing has recognized Ulaanbaatar and cultivated strong commercial and diplomatic ties with its northern neighbor.

Writing on the global norm in favor of the status quo, Keating said that "the assumption has been that if secession movements were allowed to succeed, a dangerous Pandora's separatism box would be opened."

This is perhaps especially true in China, where a single domination in favor of independence could trigger a cascade of territorial unrest.

Beijing has grappled with the desire for independence in Xinjiang and Tibet, in part, encouraging the massive migration of Han Chinese to both territories, as well as promoting Sinification policies in education, language and religion. The changing ethnic makeup of both areas makes it more difficult to argue for self-determination based on China's own idea of ​​racial or cultural difference, with millions of Chinese living in both regions.

Hong Kong and Taiwan threaten the status quo in a different way. They are both largely Chinese Han, and antipathy to Beijing in these areas is based not so much on nationalism as on a rejection of the mainland political system. If either territory became completely independent, this could undermine the PRC's claims to legitimacy, as it is based on the idea that a historical China has always existed and always should.

Challenging this idea is controversial anywhere, both in China and the UK over Scotland, Spain over Catalonia or Russia, and Ukraine over Crimea. But as Keating writes: "Existing countries in the world are not good in themselves; they are useful insofar as they help to provide general security and well-being to the people who live in them, as well as to the world as a whole.

"When they don't, our first impulse should be to ask how they can be improved, not simply to say that they must be preserved."