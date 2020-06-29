From the Qing Empire to the People's Republic, China's concerns about separatism run deep

"We will never allow anyone, any organization or political party to destroy any part of our territory at any time or in any way," he said, standing under a giant portrait of Sun.
It is "our solemn commitment to history and people," Xi said in the 2016 speech, that China will never again be shattered.
Concerns about separatism can be seen in Beijing's hard-line policies in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as an increasingly aggressive stance towards the autonomous island of Taiwan, which Xi has promised to unify with mainland China by the force. , if necessary.
Carrie Lam, the city's executive director, said the law will guarantee "Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability."
States and separatists
Anti-separatism is the norm throughout the world, regardless of the wishes of many peoples around the world for their own country, or the often stated importance of "self-determination" as a principle of international law.
"Since the end of the Cold War, a global standard has prevailed that imposes cartographic stasis, a freeze on the map spot as it existed at the end of the 20th century," Keating said. "This norm prevails even when ethnic and religious conflicts break out within the countries on the map."
Contiguous china
Nowhere is this standard likely to be stronger, or more stated, than in China.
The same is true for other parts of China often called inseparable by the government, including Tibet and Xinjiang. While these territories were also often under Chinese control or influence, they were part of a larger imperial system totally removed from modern conceptions of the nation.
"The modern borders of China do not correspond to the historical limits of the shared culture of the ethnic Chinese (or Han), nor to the limits of the pre-modern Chinese state," Esherick writes in "How the Qing became China."
"Half of the territory of present-day China was acquired by conquest during the Qing dynasty, a dynasty in which the ruling house was not Han Chinese but Manchu intruders beyond the Great Wall. Most of this expansion took place only in the eighteenth century. century. "
Sam Crane, president of Asian studies at Williams College, said that many states and territories that paid homage to the Qing Empire and were under its sphere of influence would not have been considered part of China or the Chinese civilization by Beijing.
"Imperial political control did not assume a singular, common and modern national identity," he said. "Once we get to 1949, the claim that Tibetans and Uighurs are part of the & # 39; Chinese nation & # 39; is established to a much greater degree than under Qing, and the concomitant political stakes to demand a greater autonomy are, therefore, much higher. "
Anti-separatism
The modern idea of a nation state, of a people united by a common culture, language, or ethnicity, is traditionally linked to a series of treaties in the mid-17th century, when the Holy Roman Empire recognized the independence of two non-monarchists. states, switzerland and the netherlands
That marked, according to Keating, the point after which nation states increasingly became "the most important units in international politics," becoming more important than rulers or empires amid rising nationalism across the continent. .
This was not immediately seized and the breakup of the great empires of Europe would not occur completely until the 20th century. Also in Asia, it was not until Qing was challenged by assertive new nation-states, particularly Britain, France, and Japan, that the conception of empire began to shift in a similar direction.
Despite its adoption of the imperial borders, since the fall of the Qing, China has completely reinvented itself as a modern nation state, promoting a global idea of Chinese: a language and education system that encourages everyone within its borders to be identified as part of China.
The concept of a nation state has also expanded over time, so that former imperial territories such as Tibet and Xinjiang, whose traditional peoples had little ethnic, linguistic or cultural connection to those in eastern China, became "part of the country since ancient times. " as Liu and other Chinese officials have argued.
Writing on the global norm in favor of the status quo, Keating said that "the assumption has been that if secession movements were allowed to succeed, a dangerous Pandora's separatism box would be opened."
This is perhaps especially true in China, where a single domination in favor of independence could trigger a cascade of territorial unrest.
Beijing has grappled with the desire for independence in Xinjiang and Tibet, in part, encouraging the massive migration of Han Chinese to both territories, as well as promoting Sinification policies in education, language and religion. The changing ethnic makeup of both areas makes it more difficult to argue for self-determination based on China's own idea of racial or cultural difference, with millions of Chinese living in both regions.
Hong Kong and Taiwan threaten the status quo in a different way. They are both largely Chinese Han, and antipathy to Beijing in these areas is based not so much on nationalism as on a rejection of the mainland political system. If either territory became completely independent, this could undermine the PRC's claims to legitimacy, as it is based on the idea that a historical China has always existed and always should.
Challenging this idea is controversial anywhere, both in China and the UK over Scotland, Spain over Catalonia or Russia, and Ukraine over Crimea. But as Keating writes: "Existing countries in the world are not good in themselves; they are useful insofar as they help to provide general security and well-being to the people who live in them, as well as to the world as a whole.
"When they don't, our first impulse should be to ask how they can be improved, not simply to say that they must be preserved."