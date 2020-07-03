From Uganda to Nigeria, activists call on their governments to remove the names of colonialists from the streets.

In the heart of the capital, Kampala, another street named after King George VI takes visitors and legislators to the country's parliament.
They have asked lawmakers to trigger a legislative process to rename these milestones to their national heroes.
"There were local names for these parks, lakes, roads and landmarks before they were named after many members of the British royal family in Uganda. That is problematic," said human rights lawyer Apollo Makubuya, who is leading the campaign. .
Makubuya told CNN that there was no justification for the continued display of these landmarks in Uganda, even after he became independent from Britain.
Dehumanizing past
"We don't want to vandalize or take the route of tearing down statues or monuments, so we are talking to the government," Makubaya told CNN.
Lugard, credited with promoting British imperialism in West and East Africa, ruled regions in Nigeria for many years in the 20th century. A street in the commercial city of Lagos is named after him.
This week, lawmakers in the port city, which houses relics where slaves were transported abroad, are calling on authorities to change the places named after the colonialists.
The push is not an attempt to rewrite history, said Lagos assembly speaker Mudashiru Obasa.
"We can change the names of some of these buildings and streets. Some of the names remind us of these people who enslaved our people," Obasa said.
"We need to change the names, but it does not affect our history. We must look at history," he said.