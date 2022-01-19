Glass is an essential solid material in our daily life. It is widely used almost everywhere around us. However, its use varies with its type and shape across all verticals. As a result, the glass industry is a huge one in itself. The market size has grown considerably in billions over the past years.

It continues to be on the right growth path and will do so in the future. It is not unexpected. The main reason behind the rapid growth of this sector is the innovations that are coming from time to time. For example, there used to be limited forms of glass available earlier.

There are different varieties now which have completely disrupted the market. In addition, the build preparation and quality have also changed. One such type of glass is called Frosted Glass.

Let’s take a closer look at it to understand why it’s getting so popular and providing excellent value.

What is Frosted Glass

It is an annealed form of glass and differs from other prominent glasses like tempered glass, laminated glass, etc. The term annealed means that the glass undergoes thermal impact. Therefore, it is heated and cooled rapidly during the build process, making it a robust and highly durable variety.

The frost effect on the glass is a clear, striking feature. It is translucent in form, allowing only some part of the light to go through it. The light passing through it gets scattered due to the frost effect and almost creates blurry images.

How is it prepared

The methods of glass preparation have changed a lot. It is because a lot of research and development takes place in the process of manufacturing. There are two ways to make frosted glasses. These are Sandblasting and Acid Etching. Both the methods are unique in their own right.

Here’s how they work.

Sandblasting: The surface of the glass undergoes blasting with sand or loose particles at high speed, either by steam or air. The tiny bits of materials create a translucent effect on the glass. The light passing through it gets diffused and transmitted in small quantities.

Acid Etching: It is the second process to make frosted glass. The surface is treated with acid to create an etching effect and change the overall appearance of the glass material. Here, hydrofluoric acid creates the frosting design. It makes smoother glasses when compared to the earlier method, i.e. Sandblasting.

There are various types of frosted glass manufactured using the two ways mentioned above. The built quality and properties are therefore different from the other varieties of glass.

Advantages of Frosted Glass

Superior built quality is one of the main advantages of using frosted glass. Sandblasting or acid etching provides solid strength to it. As a result, it is way more robust than the usual standard glass and does not break easily. Therefore, it is highly suitable for long term use without any problem.

Installing the frosted glass is pretty simple. All you need is the right set of tools and installation process to get started. Hiring the services of an experienced company will save a lot of time and money. In addition, there are no extra costs incurred to maintain it. There is no breakage or issues, particularly with the product quality.

Source:Pexels

Availability of designs and patterns has increased the options for the customers. The customers can choose from basic designs or custom ones as per their requirements. The costs vary depending on the kind of glass manufactured. Many top companies are now offering quality services at affordable rates to their clients.

Privacy is another added advantage that comes with frosted types of glass. Standard forms of glass allow clear viewing and are transparent. However, the case is different here.

The frost nature prevents most of the light from entering its surface.

Therefore, only a tiny portion of the light penetrates through it and blocks clear viewing. This feature makes frosted glass well suited for use in places where there is privacy and security needed.Kitchens, bathrooms and meeting cabins in the offices are familiar places where this type of glass maintains privacy and security.

The items in such places also stay safe and secure from the direct impact of light. It eventually helps to keep the look and feel of the area.Frosted glass is highly soundproof. It blocks the unwanted sounds from the external surroundings completely. Therefore, you can enjoy the indoor presence of the place and continue working with ease without any disturbances.

No-hassle maintenance. Frosted glass is easy to clean as well. You can wipe it with a cloth, and that’s all. There are no markings or lines developed as the glass is textured in form.

Energy efficiency is a valuable advantage of this form of glass. We all love products or appliances that save energy and positively impact the way we work or live. Frosted glass saves energy. It allows an adequate amount of light to pass through. It will enable the surrounding place to have proper light and temperature.

We all know it gets pretty cold in winters. The rooms or spaces in any area where frosted glass is present are the least affected. The cold outside temperature can not enter through it. Thus, the indoor environment stays as is. As a result, customers can cut down on the electricity costs incurred by using frosted glass.

The unique style and design of frosted glass make it quite appealing. It serves as a decorative piece in various places. Swimming pools, modern office spaces are prominent cases where customers prefer to use them for this feature. These are present in varying shapes and forms. Multiple options are available to fit the set-up requirements. Doors and windows are the most favourable areas where glass finds practical applications in residential and commercial places.

All these advantages have increased the market hold of frosted glass in the industry. In addition, innovations and improved methods of preparation have come in. With this, it is safe to say that it has a bright future in the real world.