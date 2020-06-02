Frozen Is Already The Best Love Story For Elsa

Elsa discovered the first time that Frozen reconnects with Anna and love for herself are the best forms of love she will have, regardless of romance.

Frozen fans still want a love story for Elsa, but she already had the best love story when she discovered self love and sister love in Frozen and Frozen 2. Since Disney's debut in 2013, Elsa's perspectives of love and sexuality have been a source of debate and speculation by fans and even the stars of the film. It is speculated that a potential 3 frozen It would provide an opportunity for Elsa to find a partner, but there is nothing to confirm that a third move is being prepared. For now, Elsa's amazing love stories are independent, and those are the only love stories she needs.

From the beginning, there has been considerable debate and speculation about Elsa's sexuality. Disney is long overdue for LGBTQ + representation, and fans see Elsa as the gay icon the media powerhouse desperately needs. Fans expected Elsa to find a girlfriend in Frozen 2, with a popular #GiveElsaAGirlfriend campaign, but the writers continued to focus on self-discovery and brotherhood. Director Jennifer Lee explained to ET that Elsa wasn't ready for romance in Frozen 2 because he still had questions about her and her powers. At the other end of the spectrum, anti-LGBTQ + commentators don't want Elsa's sexuality to mix for fear of influencing young children. Somewhere in the middle is the argument that Elsa's personal life doesn't matter because a woman doesn't need a romantic partner to be complete.

Regardless of speculation about her romantic life, Elsa has already broken barriers by letting go of the typical Disney story of prince and princess. Instead, the films show how a young woman loves herself and how to find true unconditional and selfless love in the bonds of brotherhood. These love stories Elsa has experienced are the best possible love lessons. They may also explain in part why Frozen 2 Co-director Chris Buck said Elsa's story is probably complete (via Well-informed person)

Elsa's multiple self-love hymns sum up what many women struggle to find their whole lives: that self-love and acceptance are better than settling. While Disney generally produces movies that rely on a prince's validation for the princess to recover, Frozen focuses on self-validation instead. It is an incredibly powerful moral for girls to learn from an early age to boost self-esteem. Depicting that love story is not only essential to Elsa's continued growth, but is vital in showing girls self-esteem and thinking for themselves. Elsa needed to be able to love herself before she could properly enter her second love story: the bond of brotherhood with Anna.

Throughout Elsa and Anna's adventures, they learn that the brotherhood proves to be stronger than any force that stands between them, be it an evil prince or magical powers. It is vital for young girls to see that women can lift each other up and embark on adventures on their own, without anyone else rescuing them. Brotherhood allows a person to share their best and worst parts of themselves, and still be fully accepted. Elsa could only have learned that lesson from Anna. She even takes note of this at the end of Frozen, when he says that love is what saved them both. If Frozen 3 happens and gives Elsa a traditional love story, it will only have been possible because of what she experienced in the first two movies.

