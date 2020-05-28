FTR (The Former Revival) debuts on AEW Dynamite | Newsdio

FTR, the team formerly known as The Revival, made its AEW debut this week on Dynamite.

It happened after The Young Bucks and Matt Hardy defeated Private Party and Joey Janela. After the game, The Bucks were attacked by The Butcher and The Blade, but moments later, FTR found the ring.

It looked like FTR was there to attack Matt and Nick Jackson, but FTR ended up attacking Butcher and Blade. There was a head to head confrontation between The Bucks and FTR before FTR left the ring.

FTR left WWE in April after they were granted their release after trying to leave the company for over a year. It looks like we can get The Bucks vs. FTR sometime this year, perhaps at the All Out pay-per-view in September.