Fugitive wanted in the United States for alleged ivory and rhino horn trafficking arrested in Kenya

A fugitive wanted in the United States for alleged trafficking in ivory and rhino horn was arrested in Mombasa, Kenya on Wednesday, Kenyan officials said.

Abubakar Mansur Mohammed Surur, 60, from Kenya, was detained at the airport after he chartered a flight to Kenya from Yemen, the country's Directorate of Criminal Investigations wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

Management said Surur is in custody. Kenya and the United States have an extradition treaty.

Surer was indicted by US officials last year for conspiracy to traffic more than $ 7 million in ivory and rhino horn. Three others involved in the alleged operation were also charged for their alleged roles, according to Reuters.

Surur is allegedly linked to the murder of at least 100 elephants and 35 rhinos, Capital FM Kenya reported.

The operation was primarily carried out in Uganda between 2012 and 2019, the US Drug Control Administration said in the indictment, according to Reuters.

Surur and his alleged accomplice Abdi Hussein Ahmed have been charged with money laundering and heroin distribution, Reuters reported.

It is not clear if Ahmed has been caught. The other two accomplices have been arrested. One is in US custody and the other is in Senegal awaiting extradition, Reuters reported.