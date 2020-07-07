"Full Metal Jacket" star Matthew Modine explains why he rejected "Top Gun", "Back to the Future"

Matthew Modine has turned down roles in some of the most recognized movies of the past 30 years, and he has no regrets.

The "Full Metal Jacket" star turned down the role of Tom Cruise in "Top Gun," Charlie Sheen's part in "Wall Street" and even Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly in "Back to the Future."

"I think Michael J. Fox was brilliant in" Back to the Future "and I can't imagine another actor doing a better job than him," the actor told Fox News of the 1985 box office success. "It was perfect. I don't know how to describe it, but I can't imagine anyone other than Michael J. Fox in that role. "

As for "Top Gun," the 61-year-old now has good reason to give the 1986 movie a pass. He went on to star as Pvt. Joker in "Full Metal Jacket." The 1987 film, directed by Stanley Kubrick, follows an American marine who watches as the Vietnam War had a profound effect on his fellow recruits.

"I wanted to tell the story about human behavior and what war does to people, our youth, and how the scars people receive from combat are not always physical," Modine explained. "I thought it was a much more important story to me than telling the story about pointing fingers at the Russians and saying they were the bad guys."

"It was the 1980s and Reagan was president," Modine continued. "And you, it seemed like … there were a lot of movies that just pointed the finger at Russia and said they were the bad guys." I think it is too simplistic to do that. I grew up in Utah and went to high school in San Diego and, for example, I had not been taught that the Russians were our allies in World War II. That seemed to have been left out of the history books I was reading. "

"Full Metal Jacket" was released in theaters on June 26, 1987. The film just celebrated its 33rd anniversary. Modine said the filming process was an education he would never forget.

"I can't compare working on" Full Metal Jacket "to any other experience I've had," he admitted. "I was in England for almost two years, working with Stanley Kubrick, who arguably is one of the best filmmakers who has ever been behind a movie camera. To learn from him, receive a film education from him, and just listen to stories of his life and how he became a filmmaker, I simply cannot compare that experience to any other film he has worked on. "

When the time came for "Wall Street," Modine said he likely would have taken the movie if he had seen one thing first.

"I just wanted to read the script," he mused. “(Director) Oliver Stone is a friend of mine. He is an amazing man, but I wanted him to say yes to the project and he had not finished the script. I wanted to read the script. He didn't want to say yes to something he didn't know what it was about. So … it probably would have been in the movie. That would have been incredible because Michael Douglas is one of my favorite actors. And Oliver Stone is an incredible talent. It would have been a real pleasure working with them. ”

Modine even said no to the role of Dr. Martin Brenner on Netflix's "Stranger Things". In fact, he rejected the part three times.

"The Duffer Brothers had no scripts for me to read," said Modine. "All they had was a launch and the initial pilot episode. When you ask someone to say yes to something, you have to ask yourself, "What am I saying yes to?" The film and television industry is notorious because people are not honest about what they are really doing. "

The star also noted that he was more interested in playing a good person, rather than an evil character. However, all the offers he seemed to be receiving were from villains.

"It was a strange place to meet me," he said. "It was strange to go from being a young protagonist to receiving scripts where they offered me … the bad guy."

Fortunately, the creators of the hit series managed to get a Modine yes with enough convincing.

"The Duffer Brothers were incredibly complementary to me," said Modine. “They were flattering. They really had a deep understanding of the film career he had had up to that point. And when I spoke to them, they were so passionate about my participation that they convinced me. And I said yes. I'm glad I did because it was an extraordinary experience working with those young actors. "