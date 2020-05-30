Full Zoom Video Chat encryption is not supposed to be a free feature

Sarah Tew / CNET



Zoom is working on end-to-end encryption to protect privacy on its increasingly popular video chat service, but the company plans to make it a premium feature not available for free accounts, Reuters reported on Friday. Alex Stamos, a security consultant for Zoom and a former Yahoo chief security officer, confirmed the plan to Reuters, but said the plan is subject to change and could include exceptions such as nonprofits or political dissidents.

Zoom encrypts the connections between the company's servers and the devices of the people who use its service. However, end-to-end encryption secures connections from each device to any other device in a call. It is available in some Zoom alternatives, such as Apple Facetime.

Zoom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company's business has grown with the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting orders to stay home that increased the demand for online work and personal video conferencing. However, the increased scrutiny revealed several Zoom security issues and the fact that an earlier end-to-end encryption Zoom boast was unfounded.