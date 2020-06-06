Fuller House Cast Wanted Netflix Show To Get A Sixth Season

Candace Cameron Bure of Fuller House reveals that the cast of the show was hoping for a sixth season, saying the family comedy had more stories to tell.

The cast of Fuller House I wanted the show to have a sixth season. Created by Jeff Franklin as a sequel to Full house, which ran from 1987 to 1995, Fuller House premiered in 2016 on Netflix. The sitcom focused on D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure), a widowed mother of three who lives in the Tanners' childhood home along with her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and her best friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber). Most of the original cast reprized their roles for the Netflix revival. One notable exception is that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen do not appear in the role of Michelle Tanner, although the character is occasionally mentioned.

In January 2019, it was announced that Fuller House It would come to an end with season 5. Despite its name recognition, the revival had been haunted by cancellation rumors and even a little controversy throughout its career. Still, sitcom has proven popular enough to survive on a platform that has earned a reputation for showing shows too soon. Overall, Netflix prefers to rely on new, lively content with the potential to attract new subscribers rather than stick with familiar titles. Still, Fuller House You have been given the opportunity to provide a closure for your characters and your fans.

According to Well-informed person, Bure and the rest of the Fuller House the cast expected one more season. "The idea or intention behind all of us was that it would last six seasons.Bure said. The actress went on to say that the cast was "delighted" to have five seasons, alluding to Netflix's audience calculations and noting that it could have played a role in why the series ended before reaching six installments.

Expressing some disappointment on the paths of history Fuller House Not taken in its final season, Bure mentioned something he felt the series had yet to highlight. In particular, she wished that Stephanie's bond with her daughter Dani could appear more, in addition to focusing on the younger generation of comedy fans.

Every time a show airs, especially if it has a formidable legacy, there is a complaint about the story arcs that would have unfolded if the series continued. In the case of Fuller House, it is probably valid. However, the revival survived the behind-the-scenes turmoil that ranged from allegations of misconduct directed at his showrunner, as well as Lori Loughlin's recent legal troubles. In an era where few shows are allowed to grow, Fuller House he certainly had a respectable career.

