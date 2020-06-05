Fuller House Introducing Kimmy’s Parents Creates A Full House Plot Hole

Fuller HouseThe last season he tried to introduce Kimmy Gibbler's parents, but only inadvertently caused a plot for Full house. Not much is known about Kimmy's (Andrea Barber) family. In fact, it was only during the Netflix sequel that fans found out about her brother, Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch), who eventually married Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin). As the brothers prepared to get married, Joey (Dave Coulier) attempted to involve his parents, preparing for their anticipated introduction.

With Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen refusing to reprise their joint role as Tanner's younger sister, Michelle, Fuller House He worked around his absence by bringing Kimmy in to essentially take his place. After the death of DJ's husband (Candace Cameron-Bure), who started the sequel's events, she and Stephanie moved into the Tanner family home to help their newly widowed friend raise their three children. As one of the main characters in Fuller House, has become the focal point of many stories, including the mid-season premiere 5.

The Gibblers were excited at the prospect of having Mr. and Mrs. Gibbler in town since their parents have not yet returned home for two decades. Apparently, they left San Francisco to travel around the world in hopes of locating lost cities. According to her and Jimmy's comments, it also seemed that they were not in constant contact with them, since Kimmy claimed that they had not met Ramona (Soni Nicole Bringas) nor had they learned about their business. To further emphasize this point, she added that her parents have not even seen her with straight hair. The problem is that, considering how long they're supposed to be gone, that's not the case.

In the final season of Full house, which took place in 1995, Kimmy primarily used her long straight hair. According to the style of her mane in a crazy and kinky way from time to time, including the way he did it for her and the DJ prom night in the end, during normal school days, he usually left it. In fact, this was also the case in seasons 6 and 7. Given Jimmy's timeline, it is impossible that Mr. and Mrs. Gibbler did not see their daughter with straight hair before they left. to travel the world.

Kimmy's family history is riddled with many inconsistencies. In a moment Full houseShe said she is the youngest of three sisters, and after her, her parents no longer wanted children. However, there's Jimmy, who is about the same age as Stephanie, which means he should have been born by then. Changes in Kimmy's family information may have something to do with the fact that he was not supposed to be a featured character in the original family comedy of the '80s and' 90s. He was originally to appear only once. but after the positive response from the viewers, the producers of the show decided to expand their role. It would have been the best if Fuller House He didn't try to dig deeper into this particular topic, as it will most likely only further cloud the continuity evidenced by this newly created plot hole.

