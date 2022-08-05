Whether the summer holiday is dragging on too long, rainy days keep everyone cooped up inside, or you are just looking for a fun excuse to bond with the family, games are always the best option! Forget about spending hundreds of dollars on big and bulky board games too. There are plenty of games you can play with a deck of cards, a mobile app, or even just your imagination.

Unleash your creativity and create lasting memories by exploring these 6 fun games to play at home.

Spite and Malice

When it comes to 2 player card games, few will leave you wanting more like this high-intensity game. You only need 2 decks of cards and a heart full of spite for the ultimate head-to-head battle.

Each player has a face-down deck of cards that they are trying to finish but the only way to victory is to be spiteful (at the right time) and block your opponent. Being TOO malicious, however, could end up costing you the game. The rules of the game are easy to learn and you will find yourself playing this classic a thousand times over.

Codenames

If you find yourself with 4 or more people stuck at home, Codenames is the perfect game to get everyone involved. Players must give one-word clues to lead their teammates to guess the correct playing card. Some players will even be able to describe multiple cards by using one word but players must be careful not to guess cards assigned to the other team.

Teams only get points if they guess words that have been assigned to them but there is also a chance they could guess the forbidden word which would end the game then and there. There is a free online version if you don’t want to invest in the board game just yet, but a few rounds in and you will be hooked.

Heads Up!

This mobile game was popularized by Ellen DeGeneres and is a family-friendly game for any occasion. You can play with as few as 2 players and the game has a fun video function that records all your silly antics to watch back later.

The game is a combination of Taboo and Charades but there are categories where players can sing, mime, and explain to their heart’s content. It is a hoot and a half and the game allows for younger players to join in with easier categories, making it the perfect addition to family game night

Escape Room

Building an escape room might not be the easiest game to play at home, but it sure has a major payoff in the end. The adrenaline educing adventure that ensues as the clock starts ticking down is second to none!

You can get creative and build your own escape room with what you have or you can order an escape room kit online and simply follow the instructions. If you don’t have the time or resources for that just yet, enjoy an online escape room with the kids and get them excited to build one of their own next time boredom strikes!

Indoor Bowling

This is one of the most budget-friendly indoor games you can think of. Simply collect 10 plastic bottles over time and keep them at the ready for a quick round of bowling. To make it a little more interesting, start a league at home with a running scoring system.

The family can also get together and decorate the bottles/pins to spruce up the game a little. Bowling is fun for all ages and kids can learn a lot about hand-eye coordination through this simple at-home setup.

Bananagrams

Bananagrams is a quick game you can play with as few as 2 players. The banana bag is filled with lettered tiles and players race against each other to build words. There aren’t many rules and the setup is super simple, making it the perfect game for all ages.

It is also a convenient game that packs away in a small bag and can travel with you or stay out of sight at home. The educational benefits for young players of Bananagrams speak for themselves but older players can also greatly benefit from the game.