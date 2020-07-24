Funeral costs of Florida massacre victims covered by donations from the public: sheriff

A Florida sheriff thanked the public Thursday after donations were sent to cover the costs of the funeral for three men who authorities say were "massacred" during a recent fishing trip.

Sheriff Grady Judd in Polk County said there was a "flow of support" for the victims' families, WFLA-TV from Tampa reported.

The three friends: Damion Tillman, 23; Keven Springfield, 30; and Brandon Rollings, 27, all frost-proof, were found dead Saturday after being beaten and shot last Friday near Lake Streety.

Florida fishermen's suspected killer deserves the death penalty, says mother of victims

"On behalf of the Brandon, Damion and Keven families, we would like to thank everyone for the great amount of support they have shown during this horrible situation," the sheriff said in a statement to WFLA.

The total donations received were not disclosed.

Judd had described the area where the bodies were found as "a horrible scene."

On Wednesday, authorities arrested two men and a woman in connection with the deaths. Each made their first appearance in court on Thursday.

PHOTO SURVEILLANCE SHOWS FLORIDA MASSACRE SUSPECTS VICTIM IN GENERAL DOLLAR

Tony "TJ" Wiggins, 26, was charged with three counts of murder, while his girlfriend, Mary Whittemore, 27, and his brother, Robert Wiggins, 21, were accused of being accessories to the crime. , according to WFLA.

TJ Wiggins had accused Springfield of stealing an engine from his truck, Robert Wiggins told investigators, according to WFLA.

The murder occurred after the victims and suspects had a chance encounter near a Dollar General store, according to the report.