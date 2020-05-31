Funko reveals four amazing new POPs! Figures for STAR WARS fans – Newsdio

Funko has revealed some amazing new POPs! Figures for Star Wars Hobbyists to collect. All four figures will be exclusive to GameStop with live pre-orders now. We are receiving Shadow Troopers from The force unleashedHooded Yoda's BattlefrontDarth Malak from Knights of the ancient republicand my personal favorite is Revan from Knights of the ancient republic. T

The other three are great, but nothing has a candle for that Revan figure! He is holding his red and purple lightsabers and has his hood to help him look so cool. All four figures will be released on July 20.