Furious 7’s Cut Han & Gisele Cameos Explained: Where They Appeared

Sung Kang and Gal Gadot filmed cameos for Furious 7, but the scenes were cut from the movie directed by James Wan. Here is a breakdown of the situation.

Furious 7 The cameos were almost presented by Han Lue and Gisele Yashar, but their scenes were cut from the final product. The characters, played by Sung Kang and Gal Gadot, respectively, were not present in the seventh installment of the Fast and Furious franchise since both figures were supposed to be dead at the time. The 2015 film was remarkably directed by James Wan, replacing Justin Lin, the man at the helm of the previous four films.

Han was first introduced in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, the third film in the franchise that was actually established between Fast and Furious 6 and Furious 7. Also, the origin story of the character was interesting in Lin's 2002 movie, Better luck tomorrow. As one of Dominic Toretto's closest friends and allies, Han participated in several heists that led him to meet Gisele. Gadot's character made his debut in 2009 Fast and Furious before becoming a crucial part of Dom's crew in fast Five and Fast and Furious 6. During that time, she began a romantic relationship with Han and eventually sacrificed herself to save Han's life, ending her time in the franchise. Han's alleged death was revealed in Tokyo Drift, and again, in the post-credits of the sixth film. But the character is very much alive.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Furious 7 original ending before Paul Walker's death: how much changed

After a great deal of support from fans demanding "justice for Han," the franchise made the decision to bring Kang back. As revealed in the F9 Trailer, Han is alive and ready to help Dom with his next mission. Even more interesting is the fact that Kang's return to The Fast Saga could have happened earlier. The actor revealed in the Sung's Garage Podcast that he and Gadot filmed cameos for Furious 7 but the images never made it to the final cut.

Han and Gisele were to appear in flashbacks for Furious 7

Kang revealed during the podcast episode that he filmed a flashback sequence after sharing the scene with Dom and Letty. He added that the scene focused on Dom and Letty's secret wedding in the Dominican Republic, where Han served as their sole witness. Dom, Letty and Han resided in the Dominican Republic during the short film, Bandits, a prequel to Fast and Furious. Although Gadot also made a cameo for Furious 7It was not clear where the scene would have been set. Kang noted that his cameo was separate from Gadot's, which makes sense since the two characters did not know each other at the time of the wedding.

The wedding ceremony was shown in flashback form when Dom was unconscious towards the end of Furious 7. Wan likely wanted Dom to remember the past, including the friends he lost. In the end, the cameos were cut and the flashback focused on Dom and Letty's secret marriage. Kang claimed that his cameo was cut due to his wig that "didn't look like HanFortunately for the actor, he will have a chance to officially return to the franchise's main timeline. Although it has not been confirmed or denied, there is a possibility that Gisele may somehow return before The Fast Saga reaches her end.

Next: How Han Returns In Fast & Furious 9: We Have Some Ideas

How Jason Isaacs would look like Live-Action Mr Freeze in a DC movie