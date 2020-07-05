Furious car fire breaks out on Manhattan Bridge in New York

A furious car set fire to ground traffic on the Manhattan Bridge.

The stunned New Yorkers watched early Saturday morning as flames and dark clouds of smoke began to emerge from the hatch shortly after 6 p.m., FDNY said.

Stay safe in New York City. caught fire on the manhattan bridge, it feels like out of a movie, "a Twitter user aware with a video of the fire.

The car, which stopped near the center of the stretch on the Brooklyn-bound side, was completely engulfed in flames before firefighters could control the fire around 7:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported. It is not immediately clear what caused the fire.