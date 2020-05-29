Futurama is technically part of the DC Comics universe

A popular character from the world of Futurama appeared on the pages of DC Comics Action Comics in a surprising secret cameo.

In DC Comics Universe, there are a host of heroes out there, from Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman. However, a character that exists in the DC Universe that is a complete shock comes from the world of Futurama: Zoidberg.

Futurama is a beloved animated series by Matt Groening and David X. Cohen that aired on Fox in the early 2000s and was brought back to life by Comedy Central from 2008 to 2013. The series focused on the awakening of Philip J. Fry after 1000 years of being cryogenic. frozen. Now in the 31st century, he works for Planet Express, a space delivery company that performs dangerous and wacky missions. Fry ventured alongside Leela, Bender, Zoidberg, Amy, Professor Farnsworth, Hermes Conrad, and a handful of great supporting characters. Futurama He was critically acclaimed and ran for 140 episodes. When he came back to life in film form in 2008, Zoidberg crossed the DC Comics world.

In Action Comics # 863 (2008) by Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, Jon Sibal, Dave McCaig and Rob Leigh, Superman is in the 30th century with the Legion of Super-Heroes. He is fighting with the villain Earth-Man while aliens on Earth are stopped by police officers. When Superman tries to free the aliens, an officer tells him that Superman would not help them and that it is for human rights. Superman says "I'm for everyone … and you should know that, officer," as he manages to convince the officer to let the aliens go and continues to fight Earth-Man. One of those aliens that was captured and released by Superman is Zoidberg.

There is no doubt that it is Zoidberg. Not only does he look exactly like him, but he has the same lab coat and even the same number of fingers on his pair of flip flops. Also, the story takes place during the 30th century, so the timeline is not far behind. While Zoidberg doesn't have any dialogue, it's a great nod to Futurama by Frank

Zoidberg's appearance in the DC Comics Universe begs the question: do another Futurama Do the characters also exist in the universe? I would love to see Bender come face to face with Superman and tell him to "bite my shiny metal ass." While a future crossover is unlikely, especially now that Futurama It is off the air, it is wonderful that in this subject, they have found the time to fit into the secret cameo. Zoidberg is in the DC Universe and this panel is definitive proof.

