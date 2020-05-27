FX officially advances with American Horror Story Spinoff

It's official: FX has given the green light for a American horror story cleave.

By the deadline, the series will feature "one-hour episodes" and will be supported by AHS Series creator Ryan Murphy, who originally joked around with the television branch earlier this month.

How, exactly, will it be woven into the fabric of the AHS The universe is another matter entirely different, though we wouldn't be too surprised if this new spin-off overlapped with the main series. Murphy has promised fans one-hour stand-alone ghost stories for what will be some kind of companion series for American horror story.

The only daunting caveat is that we'll probably have to wait a long time before seeing the FX spin-off in action. As the deadline points, the filming of American horror story Season 10 remains in limbo during the Coronavirus pandemic, which means that Powers That Be won't be in a position to shout "action" in this newly announced spin-off until at least 2021.



It's disappointing, of course, but it means viewers will have plenty of AHS to enjoy when all of this is over. In fact, while American horror story Prepared for the future in Season 13, it appears that FX hopes to attack while the iron is hot and create a spinoff series that presumably hopes to continue the legacy of AHS once Ryan Murphy's core horror saga is ready to retire. If it ever does.

As Murphy's Instagram feed will tell you, there is still a real appetite for all things. AHS, as viewers begin to ponder the season 10 theme and setting. Some form of water terror appears to be the safe bet, though some fans have even gone so far as to suggest that next year's installment will feature mermaids, given the reference to "things washing the shore".