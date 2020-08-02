Fyre Fest: Merch of the infamous fraud is being auctioned off by the US Marshals.

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


"This Fyre Festival brand clothing and other seized items from Billy McFarland were originally intended to be sold at the Fyre Festival itself, but McFarland kept them with the intention of selling the items and using the proceeds to commit further criminal acts while on pre-trial freedom, "US Marshal Ralph Sozio said in a press release.

"Proceeds from the sale of these items, all attributable to McFarland's $ 26 million fraud, will go to victims of their crimes," he said.

The online auction lasts until August 13, and the supply of the items appears to be competitive. Several Fyre brand hats that were initially listed at $ 15 already cost between $ 200 and $ 300.

The Fyre Festival, a music festival set in the Bahamas, was advertised by social media influencers, including Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, as a weekend of sun-drenched paradise among celebrities, private yachts, chefs of five stars and musicians. Star artists Blink-182, Migos, Lil Yachty, and Major Lazer were billed in the festival lineup.

& # 39; Fyre & # 39; torches & # 39; influencer & # 39; culture behind the failed festival

Tickets to attend the festival were priced to reflect that unique tone.

But those who paid thousands of dollars for tickets were treated with massive disorganization, half-built tents, and scarce food options on a largely undeveloped island, leading to "Lord of the Flies" chaos. The disastrous planning of the festival led many of the music artists to withdraw, and a series of civil fraud lawsuits were later filed against the organizers.

Fyre's spectacular failure threw him into infamy. Both Netflix and Hulu produced documentaries examining McFarland's role in the scam and wealthy young victims drawn to illusions of luxury and exclusivity.
McFarland is serving a six-year prison sentence for fraud. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to two counts of wire fraud for his role in defrauding Fyre Festival ticket sellers and investors of around $ 26 million, prosecutors said.
He also pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud for a "fake ticket scheme" he made while on bail, another count of bank fraud for writing a check using the name and account number of an unauthorized employee, and for making false statements to the federal police about the frauds, according to prosecutors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here