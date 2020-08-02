Fyre Fest: Merch of the infamous fraud is being auctioned off by the US Marshals.





"This Fyre Festival brand clothing and other seized items from Billy McFarland were originally intended to be sold at the Fyre Festival itself, but McFarland kept them with the intention of selling the items and using the proceeds to commit further criminal acts while on pre-trial freedom, "US Marshal Ralph Sozio said in a press release.

"Proceeds from the sale of these items, all attributable to McFarland's $ 26 million fraud, will go to victims of their crimes," he said.

The online auction lasts until August 13, and the supply of the items appears to be competitive. Several Fyre brand hats that were initially listed at $ 15 already cost between $ 200 and $ 300.