Fyre Fest: Merch of the infamous fraud is being auctioned off by the US Marshals.

"This Fyre Festival brand clothing and other seized items from Billy McFarland were originally intended to be sold at the Fyre Festival itself, but McFarland kept them with the intention of selling the items and using the proceeds to commit further criminal acts while on pre-trial freedom, "US Marshal Ralph Sozio said in a press release.
"Proceeds from the sale of these items, all attributable to McFarland's $ 26 million fraud, will go to victims of their crimes," he said.
The Fyre Festival, a music festival set in the Bahamas, was advertised by social media influencers, including Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, as a weekend of sun-drenched paradise among celebrities, private yachts, chefs of five stars and musicians. Star artists Blink-182, Migos, Lil Yachty, and Major Lazer were billed in the festival lineup.
Tickets to attend the festival were priced to reflect that unique tone.
But those who paid thousands of dollars for tickets were treated with massive disorganization, half-built tents, and scarce food options on a largely undeveloped island, leading to "Lord of the Flies" chaos. The disastrous planning of the festival led many of the music artists to withdraw, and a series of civil fraud lawsuits were later filed against the organizers.