Gabrielle Union Alleges NBC Execs Tried to Silence Her

Former America & # 39; s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union files a lawsuit against NBC executives after the company issues a statement of support for her black colleagues.

Former America has talent The host, Gabrielle Union, has filed an official complaint with NBC Universal. Union said she was fired for repeatedly making complaints about the program's alleged racist and problematic work culture. NBC, nor Union, have confirmed whether she was fired or not.

America has talent is one of the highest performing NBC programs. Union left the show in 2019 after appearing as a judge for a season. Julianne Hough, another judge, left with Union after one season, but said her experience on the show was positive. Judges on the show generally stay for several years. A judge's departure after a single season has only been seen once before in the show's long history, prior to the departure of Union and Hough. The story of Union's mistreatment, which emerged shortly after his departure in November 2019, was ongoing as he attempted to negotiate with NBC executives.

Yashar Ali He shared the news of the Union lawsuit on Twitter. The complaint was filed against NBC Universal, Fremantle US, Simon Cowell and Syco Entertainment. Union will later file a separate lawsuit against Cowell. Union's attorney, Bryan Freedman, alleged NBC Entertainment President Paul Telegdy, threatened Union with preventing him from sharing the truth about the racist actions taking place in America has talent. See the official statement of the Union attorney in the following tweet:

A notable case of racism concerned a proposed contestant supported by the Union. Union was behind a 10-year-old black rapper, but was allegedly told that the rapper couldn't be chosen because they needed a contestant. "The United States could be left behind." Union felt the comment was discriminatory because it implied that the United States could not endorse a black contestant. Then they choose a Texas white dance company. Union also filed complaints about Cowell's indoor smoking habit. Smoking in a closed workspace is contrary to California law. The smoke was particularly irritating to Union since she is allergic to cigarette smoke.

The lawsuit comes after NBC released a statement on its Twitter regarding the Black Lives Matter Movement stating “We support our black employees, colleagues, partners and creators outraged by acts of racism. Black Lives Matter. " The statement sparked outrage as it contradicted NBC's actions in the Union's ongoing attempts to resolve the complaints. If Union's claims are true until their time America has talentThe statement contradicts the repeated actions of NBC executives regarding racism in the workplace.

