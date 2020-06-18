Gabrielle Union calls Simon Cowell for smoking on set & # 39; AGT & # 39 ;, NBC for handling racism investigation

Gabrielle Union called Simon Cowell and NBC about how they handled their abrupt departure from "America’s Got Talent" and the subsequent investigation into their claims of racism.

The 47-year-old actress appeared in a recent episode of "The Daily Show," where presenter Trevor Noah asked about her experience with systemic racism in light of the ongoing protests sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd. while in police custody. He explained how difficult it can be for black workers to speak to people in positions of power. Specifically, he called Cowell for thinking that he is above the law by allegedly smoking indoors on the set of the show.

"With" AGT ", trying to work within a system of … I thought it was the easiest show! How hard is it, you know, to see jugglers? That's why I thought I had signed up. The first day, Simon Cowell smokes cigarettes indoors. I have worked a long time, I have worked with all kinds of people, I have never experienced that, "he told the host. "So when his boss, the person who has the ability to determine who has opportunities and who doesn't, he doesn't believe that the law applies to him or that the rules apply to him and he does so in full view of NBC, Fremantle and Syco and no one cares about Simon Cowell, you know, exposing all these employees to secondhand smoke. That's the first day, that's within the first hour. "

She added: “What message do you think it sends to someone who has a problem with real racism and lack of responsibility? And it goes on and on and on.

The star continued to discuss participating in the NBC investigation to investigate his allegations of racist behavior by people on set.

"I decided to participate in this investigation. They are like "we are going to commission this independent investigation," he said. "Well, silly, I thought independent was independent, but when NBC and Fremantle and Syco paid for that investigation, they controlled it."

Union alleged in November 2019 that there was a racist and generally "toxic" work culture amid news that she and fellow judge Julianne Hough would not be returning for the 2020 season. Variety at the time reported that Union believed it was subject to various racial criticisms, including her many hairstyle changes, which were perceived as "too black" for the "AGT" demographic, a criticism the Union claimed it received more than half a dozen times.

Union was also reportedly not a fan of a racially callous prank made by Jay Leno on set.

In her "Daily Show" interview, the actress criticized NBC Entertainment President Paul Telegdy, who she said exhibited behavior designed to intimidate her during the investigation.

"I participated in this investigation, and the investigation was ongoing, they turn over what they believe to be inflammatory things or things that are not advantageous to me, to NBC chief Paul Telegdy, who then uses those things that he thinks are like smoking guns to knock down my claims, "she told Noah." Then threaten my agent, "Gabrielle, better look at who he calls racist. In the midst of an investigation into racism and discrimination? This is what's happening from the top of the company ".

Neither Cowell's representatives nor NBC immediately responded to Fox News' request for comment.

After the investigation concluded and found no evidence of wrongdoing, Union took another step. In June, he filed a complaint with the state of California against his former employers in which he reported harassment and discrimination due to his race.