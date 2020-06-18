Gabrielle Union talks about the investigation and racism of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39;

The actress appeared this week on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" and spoke about what is currently happening with race relations in the United States, as well as the research that followed her departure from "America & # 39; s Got Talent. "from NBC.

"I, silly, thought 'independent' was like independent," said Union, who said he has participated in the investigation. "But when NBC and (production companies) Fremantle and Syco pay for that investigation, they control it. "

Fremantle and Syco are two British companies behind some of the most successful talent shows on television, including "The X Factor" and the "Got Talent" franchise of which "AGT" is part.

Syco was founded by Simon Cowell, one of the "AGT" judges, as well as an executive producer.

Neither company has confirmed that they paid for the investigation.

Union did not return to the competitive reality show this season.

His departure last November came amid reports alleging that his contract was not suspended after urging the show's producers to report an incident involving a racist prank and his confrontation with Cowell for smoking on set, which is Banned in California, where the show is filmed.

She told Noah that she believed her "AGT" performance would be easy, and said, "How difficult it is to see the jugglers," but claimed that from day one Cowell was smoking on set.

"When your boss, the person who has the ability to determine who has opportunities and who does not, does not believe that the law applies to him or that the rules apply to him, and does so in full view of NBC, Fremantle and Syco and nobody cares that Simon Cowell exposes all these employees to secondhand smoke, that's the first day, "Union claimed. "What message do you think it sends to someone who has a problem with real racism and lack of responsibility?"

CNN contacted representatives of "America & # 39; s Got Talent" and Cowell for comment.

A Cowell representative told Variety in May that "when he was directly informed of the complaint about smoking during the first days of the season, his behavior immediately changed and the problem never arose again."

When Union's allegations first came to light, NBC said it took diversity very seriously and "would implement new practices if necessary," pending the outcome of the investigation.

Fremantle, Syco and NBC issued a joint statement in response to the Variety story that read in part: "While the research has shown a general culture of diversity, it has also highlighted some areas where reporting processes could be improved "

Earlier this month, Union filed a discrimination complaint against NBC and "AGT" producers with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH).

"When Gabrielle Union reported racially offensive conduct to NBC while filming America & # 39; s Got Talent, NBC was not" supported "by her in" outrage over acts of racism & # 39; "Union attorney Bryan Freedman said in a statement to CNN at the time. Instead, NBC didn't care enough to immediately investigate Ms. Union's complaints or even ask RR. HH to get involved. Rather, NBC turned against her and directed her & # 39; outrage & # 39; to Ms. Union for denouncing the racially offensive conduct she experienced while working for NBC in America & # 39; s Got Talent. "

Responding to CNN regarding Union's comments during the Noah show, an NBC representative addressed CNN to their statement issued after Union filed its complaint on June 4.

"The claim that anyone involved in this process threatened Ms. Union is categorically false," the statement said. "We take Ms. Union's concerns seriously and hire an outside researcher who found a global culture of diversity on the show. NBCUniversal remains committed to creating an inclusive and caring work environment where people of all backgrounds are treated. With respect".

Union alleged to Noah during his appearance on his show that some of the interviewees for the investigation turned in "what they think are inflammatory things, or things that are not advantageous to me."

Noah noted that there is a lot of conversation in the United States right now, as people are protesting the death of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minnesota police.

The talk show host said Union was "one of the people who was having some of these conversations before they were quoted in quotes" and asked him to talk about what he has been experiencing right now.

"Honestly, it's just a big anxiety attack," said Union. "Between the global pandemic the world is experiencing and waking up to brutalization every day, the murder of black bodies … (it's daily) … the non-stop attack of trauma … I don't even know if anxiety is a word big enough. "