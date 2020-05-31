Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra specifications vs. Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus: news and differences

From left to right: Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S20.

Angela / CNET

The latest Samsung flagship phones, known as Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultraare available online and in retail stores. Since the company first announced the devices in February at Unpacked samsung (where he also announced the novel Galaxy Z Flip folding phone), CNET has tested the The incredibly impressive camera zoom of the S20 Ultra and drop tests performed (TL; DR: the camera survives).

The phones share high-end hardware and have new features that indicate the direction where current phones are headed, i.e. 5G connectivity (which all three phones have) and displays with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. But they also have key differences from each other. 6.2 inch Galaxy S20 It is the smallest of the group, followed by the S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra, which has a 6.9-inch screen. Also, the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus have wide-angle, telephoto, and ultra-wide-angle cameras, but the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra have an additional camera. This fourth is a time of flight camera that measures depth for AR applications. Because the phones belong to Samsung's marquee line, they are expensive. The S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra start at $ 999, $ 1,199, and $ 1,399, respectively. (They are £ 799, £ 999, £ 1,199 in the UK and AU $ 1,349, AU $ 1,499 and AU $ 1,999 in Australia).


In addition to 5G and higher update rates, Galaxy S20 devices may contain more expandable storage compared to last year Galaxy S10 lineThey shoot 8K videos (instead of just 4K) and run the second generation of their Samsung One UI right away.

For more information on how the Galaxy S20 and S10 phones vary, please refer to the specification comparison table below. And check out CNET Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra reviews. (Note that the prices of the S10 and S10 Plus are the same as at launch, not today.)

Galaxy S20 versus Galaxy S10 phones

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Screen size, resolution

6.2 inch AMOLED

6.7 inch AMOLED

6.9-inch AMOLED

6.1 inch AMOLED; 3,040×1,440 pixels

6.4 inches AMOLED; 3,040×1,440 pixels

Pixel Density

563ppi

525ppi

511ppi

550ppi

522ppi

Dimensions (inches)

2.72 x 5.97 x 0.311 inch

2.9 x 6.37 x 0.30 inch

2.99 x 6.57 x 0.35 inch

5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31 inch

6.20 x 2.92 x 0.31 inch

Dimensions (mm)

69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9 mm

73.7 x 161.9 x 7.8mm

76.0 x 166.9 x 8.8 mm

149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm

157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm

Weight (ounces, grams)

5.75 oz; 163g

6.56 oz; 186g

7.76 oz; 220g

5.53 oz; 157g

6.17 oz; 175g

Mobile software

Android 10

Android 10

Android 10

Android 9

Android 9

Camera

12 megapixel (wide angle), 64 megapixel (telephoto), 12 megapixel (ultra wide angle)

12 megapixel (wide angle) camera, 64 megapixel (telephoto), 12 megapixel (ultra wide angle), time of flight

108 megapixel (wide angle), 48 megapixel (telephoto), 12 megapixel (ultra wide angle), time of flight camera

12 megapixels (wide angle), 16 megapixels (ultra wide angle), 12 megapixels (telephoto)

12 megapixels (wide angle), 16 megapixels (ultra wide angle), 12 megapixels (telephoto)

Frontal camera

10 megapixels

10 megapixels

40 megapixels

10 megapixels

10 megapixels, 8 megapixels

Video capture

8K

8K

8K

4K

4K

Processor

64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5 GHz + 2.0 GHz)

64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5 GHz + 2.0 GHz)

64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5 GHz + 2.0 GHz)

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Storage

128GB

128GB, 512GB

128GB, 512GB

128GB, 512GB

128GB, 512GB, 1TB

RAM

12GB

12GB

12GB, 16GB

8GB

8GB, 12GB

Expandable storage

Up to 1TB

Up to 1TB

Up to 1TB

Up to 512 GB

Up to 512 GB

Drums

4,000 mAh

4,500 mAh

5,000 mAh

3,400 mAh

4,100 mAh

Fingerprint sensor

Onscreen

Onscreen

Onscreen

Onscreen

Onscreen

Connector

USB-C

USB-C

USB-C

USB-C

USB-C

Headphone jack

No

No

No

yes

yes

Special features

5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; waterproof (IP68)

5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; waterproof (IP68)

5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; 100X zoom; waterproof (IP68)

Wireless PowerShare; notch on the drill screen; waterproof (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Wireless PowerShare; notch on the drill screen; waterproof (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Price without contract (USD)

$ 999

$ 1,199

$ 1,399

$ 900

$ 1,000 (128GB), $ 1,249 (512GB), $ 1,599 (1TB)

Price (GBP)

£ 799, £ 899 (5G)

£ 999 (5G)

£ 1,199 (128GB), £ 1,399 (512GB)

£ 799

£ 899 (128 GB)

Price (AUD)

AU $ 1,349, AU $ 1,499 (5G)

AU $ 1,499, AU $ 1,649 (5G)

AU $ 1,999

AU $ 1,349

AU $ 1,499 (128GB)

