Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra specifications vs. Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus: news and differences

Angela / CNET



The latest Samsung flagship phones, known as Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultraare available online and in retail stores. Since the company first announced the devices in February at Unpacked samsung (where he also announced the novel Galaxy Z Flip folding phone), CNET has tested the The incredibly impressive camera zoom of the S20 Ultra and drop tests performed (TL; DR: the camera survives).

The phones share high-end hardware and have new features that indicate the direction where current phones are headed, i.e. 5G connectivity (which all three phones have) and displays with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. But they also have key differences from each other. 6.2 inch Galaxy S20 It is the smallest of the group, followed by the S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra, which has a 6.9-inch screen. Also, the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus have wide-angle, telephoto, and ultra-wide-angle cameras, but the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra have an additional camera. This fourth is a time of flight camera that measures depth for AR applications. Because the phones belong to Samsung's marquee line, they are expensive. The S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra start at $ 999, $ 1,199, and $ 1,399, respectively. (They are £ 799, £ 999, £ 1,199 in the UK and AU $ 1,349, AU $ 1,499 and AU $ 1,999 in Australia).



Playing now:

See this:

Galaxy S20 vs. S20 Plus: what Samsung phone to buy

8:19



In addition to 5G and higher update rates, Galaxy S20 devices may contain more expandable storage compared to last year Galaxy S10 lineThey shoot 8K videos (instead of just 4K) and run the second generation of their Samsung One UI right away.

For more information on how the Galaxy S20 and S10 phones vary, please refer to the specification comparison table below. And check out CNET Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra reviews. (Note that the prices of the S10 and S10 Plus are the same as at launch, not today.)