Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra specifications vs. Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus: news and differences

The latest Samsung flagship phones, known as Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultraare available online and in retail stores. Since the company first announced the devices in February at Unpacked samsung (where he also announced the novel Galaxy Z Flip folding phone), CNET has tested the The incredibly impressive camera zoom of the S20 Ultra and drop tests performed (TL; DR: the camera survives).
The phones share high-end hardware and have new features that indicate the direction where current phones are headed, i.e. 5G connectivity (which all three phones have) and displays with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. But they also have key differences from each other. 6.2 inch Galaxy S20 It is the smallest of the group, followed by the S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra, which has a 6.9-inch screen. Also, the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus have wide-angle, telephoto, and ultra-wide-angle cameras, but the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra have an additional camera. This fourth is a time of flight camera that measures depth for AR applications. Because the phones belong to Samsung's marquee line, they are expensive. The S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra start at $ 999, $ 1,199, and $ 1,399, respectively. (They are £ 799, £ 999, £ 1,199 in the UK and AU $ 1,349, AU $ 1,499 and AU $ 1,999 in Australia).
In addition to 5G and higher update rates, Galaxy S20 devices may contain more expandable storage compared to last year Galaxy S10 lineThey shoot 8K videos (instead of just 4K) and run the second generation of their Samsung One UI right away.
For more information on how the Galaxy S20 and S10 phones vary, please refer to the specification comparison table below. And check out CNET Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra reviews. (Note that the prices of the S10 and S10 Plus are the same as at launch, not today.)
Galaxy S20 versus Galaxy S10 phones
Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Screen size, resolution
6.2 inch AMOLED
6.7 inch AMOLED
6.9-inch AMOLED
6.1 inch AMOLED; 3,040×1,440 pixels
6.4 inches AMOLED; 3,040×1,440 pixels
Pixel Density
563ppi
525ppi
511ppi
550ppi
522ppi
Dimensions (inches)
2.72 x 5.97 x 0.311 inch
2.9 x 6.37 x 0.30 inch
2.99 x 6.57 x 0.35 inch
5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31 inch
6.20 x 2.92 x 0.31 inch
Dimensions (mm)
69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9 mm
73.7 x 161.9 x 7.8mm
76.0 x 166.9 x 8.8 mm
149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm
157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm
Weight (ounces, grams)
5.75 oz; 163g
6.56 oz; 186g
7.76 oz; 220g
5.53 oz; 157g
6.17 oz; 175g
Mobile software
Android 10
Android 10
Android 10
Android 9
Android 9
Camera
12 megapixel (wide angle), 64 megapixel (telephoto), 12 megapixel (ultra wide angle)
12 megapixel (wide angle) camera, 64 megapixel (telephoto), 12 megapixel (ultra wide angle), time of flight
108 megapixel (wide angle), 48 megapixel (telephoto), 12 megapixel (ultra wide angle), time of flight camera
12 megapixels (wide angle), 16 megapixels (ultra wide angle), 12 megapixels (telephoto)
12 megapixels (wide angle), 16 megapixels (ultra wide angle), 12 megapixels (telephoto)
Frontal camera
10 megapixels
10 megapixels
40 megapixels
10 megapixels
10 megapixels, 8 megapixels
Video capture
8K
8K
8K
4K
4K
Processor
64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5 GHz + 2.0 GHz)
64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5 GHz + 2.0 GHz)
64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5 GHz + 2.0 GHz)
Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Storage
128GB
128GB, 512GB
128GB, 512GB
128GB, 512GB
128GB, 512GB, 1TB
RAM
12GB
12GB
12GB, 16GB
8GB
8GB, 12GB
Expandable storage
Up to 1TB
Up to 1TB
Up to 1TB
Up to 512 GB
Up to 512 GB
Drums
4,000 mAh
4,500 mAh
5,000 mAh
3,400 mAh
4,100 mAh
Fingerprint sensor
Onscreen
Onscreen
Onscreen
Onscreen
Onscreen
Connector
USB-C
USB-C
USB-C
USB-C
USB-C
Headphone jack
No
No
No
yes
yes
Special features
5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; waterproof (IP68)
5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; waterproof (IP68)
5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; 100X zoom; waterproof (IP68)
Wireless PowerShare; notch on the drill screen; waterproof (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
Wireless PowerShare; notch on the drill screen; waterproof (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
Price without contract (USD)
$ 999
$ 1,199
$ 1,399
$ 900
$ 1,000 (128GB), $ 1,249 (512GB), $ 1,599 (1TB)
Price (GBP)
£ 799, £ 899 (5G)
£ 999 (5G)
£ 1,199 (128GB), £ 1,399 (512GB)
£ 799
£ 899 (128 GB)
Price (AUD)
AU $ 1,349, AU $ 1,499 (5G)
AU $ 1,499, AU $ 1,649 (5G)
AU $ 1,999
AU $ 1,349
AU $ 1,499 (128GB)