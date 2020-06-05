Game of Thrones’ Original Jon Snow Romance Was Even Weirder Than Daenerys

The romance between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones was strange because the couple was an aunt and nephew, but the original plan was even worse.

If you felt uncomfortable when game of Thrones Paired Jon Snow with his secret aunt, things could have been much worse. The final season of game of Thrones It was controversial for several reasons, and the romance between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen was a relatively small part of that backlash. Her sexual tension bubbled everywhere. game of Thrones season 7 and culminated with Jon finally bending his knee for his new Queen to make their alliance official. After both characters suffered unfortunate past relationships, Jon and Daenerys were thrilled to finally find happiness together. The audience, on the other hand, watched awkwardly, head in hand, knowing that Jon's secret family made him Dany's nephew.

game of Thrones Being what it is, of course, this was far from the first instance of incest in the HBO series. The subject was boldly addressed in game of Thrones& # 39; first episode with Jaime and Cersei Lannister, whose sibling affair was the worst kept secret in Westeros. The Targaryens were also famous for breeding to keep their lineage pure. The shock value of the Lannister romance faded significantly as game of Thrones It progressed, perhaps because they were villains who committed many worse crimes over the course of the series, but with Jon Snow's baby-faced protagonist, the situation was a little more disgusting.

Jon Snow's original plan was even worse: Kit Harington's furry character was romantically linked to Arya Stark in the first George R.R. Martin sketch. A song of ice and fire. Haunted by their feelings for each other, the eventual revelation of Jon's true heritage would mean that he and Arya were finally allowed to be together. This story could still appear in Martin's books, with 2 long-awaited installments of the saga to come. But as divisive and shameful as the angle between Jon and Daenerys was, Martin's Arya plan would have been far more troublesome in live action.

For one, Jon, the son of Rheagar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, would make him and Arya cousins, rather than half-siblings, and marriages between cousins ​​were as common as public executions and incomplete brothels in Westeros. The biggest problem is that Kit Harington and Maisie Williams are not the same ages as their characters. The age difference between Jon and Arya in the books is about 5 years, but in real life Harington is a decade older than Williams. Even if game of Thrones Season 8 features nude scenes with an adult Arya, a relationship with Jon would have resulted in a deeply uncomfortable image, and that without considering their family ties. In a strange twist, the actor who plays Gendry is actually only 6 months younger than Kit Harington.

The second problem is the family aspect. The best case scenario would be for Jon Snow not to fall in love with someone he is related to, but there is a big difference between Jon and Daenerys (who are fortunately the same age, more or less) falling in love without knowing they are related and The Initial Idea of George RR Martin of Jon and Arya denying their feelings for each other because think They are half brothers, only to indulge in romance when the truth is revealed. The latter is a technicality: Jon and Arya were raised as brothers, and viewers would have had a hard time accepting any other version of their relationship, especially since Jon saw Arya as a younger sister throughout her life.

Considering the issues at stake, it's amazing. game of Thrones he ran away with as much incest as he did. Towards the end of the series, many viewers even supported Jaime to end Cersei for the villain and disgusting Euron. But any attempt to foster a genuine romance between Jon and Arya would certainly have been a step too far, and far more difficult to accept in live action than Jon and Dany's well-intentioned (though woefully wrong) action.

