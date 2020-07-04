Games without fans will be a & # 39; challenge & # 39;

When you review a list of reasons for a team to win a title in a shortened season, a solid starting pitch, a strong bullpen, and a deep lineup are the top three choices.

Now, with the MLB hoping to launch a regular 60-game season and a 10-team postseason in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic and facing empty stadiums, at least at first, Zack Britton has added another tool: motivation.

Having pitched for the Orioles in a vacant Camden Yards against the White Sox in 2015, Britton understands that it's not easy.

"When I played the game without fans in Baltimore and it was something I remember saying directly, 'I hope I don't have to do this again' anymore," Britton said Friday in a Zoom call from the Yankee. Stadium, where he worked and passed the tests a day before the Yankees' first full team training on Saturday that spring 2.0 training will begin. "It is going to be a challenge. I have talked to some guys on our team about this and how it felt. It is something we are going to talk about again in the next few days.

"I think the team that can be better motivated will be the team that comes out on top. I honestly think it might not be the most talented team this year. I think it will be the boys who come to the baseball stadium and do not depend on the adrenaline that the atmosphere will bring them, but they will be able to motivate themselves and achieve what they want to achieve. I really think it will be that team that wins. "

With a roster of talented youngsters, young veterans, established stars and some older striped players, it is impossible to predict how they will react by performing in a stadium that will sound like a funeral parlor.

"That's a tough question. I think we have the guys who can do it. We have guys who have played at the highest level for a long time," said Britton, who fits in with that group. "The more I get to know these types of players, the more I realize that those are the types that can motivate themselves, the types that can maintain a level of performance throughout a season at a high level. I hope that our team is that team that can do it. I'll have a better idea of ​​that once we get into that environment, but my knee jerk reaction is that we're going to be fine. "

For as long as the season goes by, Britton has chosen to leave his family of three children and his wife, Courtney, in Austin, Texas.

"It's something that I made the decision with my wife that it's probably better for them not to be here, to see how things are going," said Britton, who mentioned that many people work away from their families. “If things go well towards the end of the year, I am sure they will come out, but for now, for me and my family, they will stay home. That gives me the ability to make all the adjustments here and get used to the things that are happening in New York City and not just the stadium, the New York City way of life right now. "