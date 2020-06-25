Gaming companies are responding to a wave of allegations of sexual misconduct

Twitch announced Wednesday night that it is investigating some of the more extreme allegations and that it permanently bans streamers based on its findings.

More than 100 people in the gaming industry, most of them women, have publicly reported that they were sexually assaulted, harassed, or discriminated based on their gender by other players. Many published long-form accounts using the TwitLonger or Medium platforms to explain events that may have occurred years ago. Many named their alleged abusers.

The floodgates opened over the weekend, after a Twitch streamer, Hollowtide, tweeted that a well-known streamer & # 39; Destiny 2 & # 39; it was "scum".

Although the original tweet received only 1,500 likes, it had a ripple effect in the industry. Others in the community saw his tweet and started sharing his. stories.

"For a long time I was afraid to say something. I was concerned that I would be ruined as a content creator because my attacker had influence and a small place of power within the gaming industry," said Enola Leone, content and graphics creator. designer, in a statement on TwitLonger Saturday. "I have seen strong and courageous women talk about their experiences with the assault, the unwanted advances, and the discomfort imposed on them by men and other content creators in our industry. I am angry and less afraid to share my story."

One by one, the players published on their social networks their accounts of encounters with people, mostly men, who were manipulative and influential in the gaming industry, and who allegedly used their positions of power to coerce, take advantage of or commit illegal photos. . sexual offenses

The reaction has been quick and supportive, as many on social media asked people to believe in women.

On Wednesday night, the Twitch streamers iAmSp00n, BlessRNG, Wolv21, and a few others appeared to have been banned. by the platform (Twitch has not officially released a list of banned streamers).

Wolv21 responded to the allegations, admitting that he was wrong to touch someone sexually without consent.

iAmSp00n was accused of sexual abuse by two streamers and of using a derogatory term for blacks. He admitted that his previous behavior was incorrect and apologized in a statement.

And BlessRNG, whose real name is Brad Jolly, was accused of grabbing a woman by the waist and pulling her into her pelvis. He later apologized in a statement and encouraged people to cancel it. Kanga, an app for the following streamers, released a statement On Monday her relationship with Jolly had ended, a recent engagement.

Jolly had her own Twitch emoticon, commonly known as the Jesus or prayer emoticon. Similar to an emoji, people could use the emote in chat. It was also removed from the platform on Wednesday. However, several streamers accused of rape have not been removed from Twitch.

YouTube said it is still investigating allegations on its platform.

Facebook Gaming, in a statement to CNN Business, said: "We take all allegations of misconduct seriously and will investigate them thoroughly. We have a clear set of community standards and we need to work together as a community to eliminate toxicity anyway."

While investigating, he said he can suspend the account the player in question.

Microsoft's live streaming platform Mixer announced this week that it will close on July 22 and redirect its page to Facebook Gaming. Although Mixer did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Facebook said it will consider public accounts of misconduct in determining which Mixer transmitters can monetize and partner with the platform.

Effects throughout the industry

Three employees of French video game publisher Ubisoft, known for games like "Assassin's Creed" and "Just Dance," have been charged with misconduct.

Ashraf Ismail, creative director of the upcoming game "Assassin & # 39; s Creed Valhalla", gave up on the project to take a leave of absence, according to Ubisoft. Ismail was accused of allegedly establishing relationships with various women while married.

"I am giving up on my beloved project to adequately address the personal issues in my life. The lives of my family and mine are shattered. I deeply regret that everyone has suffered this," Ismail tweeted Wednesday. Your Twitter account is now deleted.

Ubisoft apologized Thursday night and said in a statement that it is investigating.

The impact on the industry has been wide. Evil Geniuses, an esports organization, also announced On twitter Earlier this week, he severed ties with two members, Grant Harris and Chris González, after several women said they were sexually harassed by Harris and Gonzalez's racist comments resurfaced.

Method, another esports organization, announced Wednesday that it would end its relationship with World of Warcraft broadcaster Method Josh after allegations of predatory behavior. Co-CEO Sascha Steffens was also "placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the results of a third-party investigation," he said.

Organizations and individual streamers have already made statements saying they will not work with Method again.

The gaming industry has been rocked by sexual harassment, assault, and abuse allegations before, but not on such a large scale. Last year, Thomas Cheung, a Twitch streamer and gaming studio employee, was arrested by the Georgia police and the FBI for seeking sex with a minor.

"Twitch doesn't have a great history of dealing with things like sexual harassment, for example," said Bo Ruberg, an assistant professor of film and media studies at the University of California, Irvine. Now, they added, "we are seeing them respond more quickly … It's the kind of time when people seem to expect companies to respond more quickly to social justice issues."