Gang Controls Compton Sheriff's Department: Los Angeles County Deputy

A surprising claim against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is rocking Compton.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Austreberto Gonzalez filed a complaint, a precursor to a lawsuit, against the county alleging that the Compton station is controlled by a vicious gang.

"We have a gang here that has grown to the point that it dominates all aspects of life at the Compton station," Alan Romero, an attorney representing Gonzalez in the claim, told Yahoo. "It basically controls the scheduling, distribution of tips, and informant assignments to deputies at the station with preference shown to gang members as well as prospects."

González claims that punitive retaliation was taken after anonymously reporting a fellow Los Angeles County sheriff in internal affairs for assaulting a colleague.

In addition, Gonzalez claims that the punishment was served by the Enforcers, a group of deputies with the same tattoos, who are a powerful force at the Compton station, reports Yahoo. The tattoos feature a skull, Nazi images, and an AK-47.

The claim alleges that the group is involved in setting illegal arrest quotas and threatening a slowdown in work if they don't get the preferred jobs, and are said to be responsible for several murders of unarmed black men.

Executioners are just one of the groups operating from various California Sheriff's Departments that have ink and names like Spartans, Regulators, Grim Reapers and Banditos which, according to Yahoo, are part of a federal FBI investigation.

Compton Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a live Facebook broadcast on Wednesday that "there is no gang of deputies running any station." But he said he was concerned about the allegations in the claim and that "swift administrative action" was being taken.

"I take these allegations very seriously and recently enacted a policy specifically targeting illicit groups, adjunct cliques, and subgroups." Villanueva enacted measures in February that prohibit deputies from participating in cliques.

Inspector General Max Huntsman told Yahoo: "(I am) aware that there is no implementation" of the policy and that his office is unable to effectively investigate secret partnerships "due to obstruction by the Sheriff's Department."

According to González's complaint, the Compton station agents involved in the number of executioners around 20 to 40 men who work the night shift and communicate through WhatsApp. Black women and men are not allowed in the group.

"Almost all of the CPT MPs who have been involved in high-profile shootings and out-of-politics beatings on CPT in recent years have been" inked "members of The Executioners," the claim, obtained by Yahoo, claims. "Inking" refers to the act of each newly created member of The Executioners receiving a tattoo indicating that they are a member of the organization. … Members become "Executors" after executing members of the public or committing acts of violence in support of the gang. "

González claims that after his anonymous complaint, he was threatened, forced to resign his field training officer position, rejected a partner, and received a call from the gang.

Proponents of the groups argue that they are working hard and raising morale, according to Yahoo.

The new allegations come when the Compton station is under high-profile use of force allegations, including the death of Andres Guardado, 18, who was shot in the back five times by an agent in Gardena.

In a civil case stemming from a 2016 murder of Donta Taylor by agents in that department, law enforcement officers alleged that Taylor had a pistol (no weapon found) and one of the perpetrators, Samuel Aldama, admitted under oath to have Ink on his calf depicting a skull with a rifle and a military-style helmet surrounded by flames, along with the letters "CPT" for Compton.

Taylor's family lawsuit was settled for $ 7 million last year.

"(Gonzalez's claim) is an atomic bomb that has been dropped on the police," John Sweeney, a lawyer who represented Taylor's family, told Yahoo.

The sheriff's department has patrolled the streets of Compton since 2000 after the city disbanded its police force due to increased crime and gang violence.