In Gangs of London season 2, people were wondering what happened to Joe Cole at the end. He was in it. People liked it when it came out last year. Some people think the character is dead, but some comments have led to speculation that he will come back. He does not appear in the latest details from Sky.

In the movie, there will be some new faces. They are from Baghdad Central, Dealer, SAS: Red Notice, and A Private War. There is a rapper who is a new face named Jasmine Armando.

Previously, it had been announced that The Nun’s director would be half of the eight-episode season. The other two directors are Marcela Said and Nima Nourizadeh.

The creator of the show said: “I do not doubt his direction the journey for this incredible cast of characters will be a visceral, thrill-ride packed with emotion and bloodshed.”

What is the release date of Gangs of Londons season 2?

There is no specific release date for Gangs of London season two. But it will come out in 2022.

Filming began in late June of 2021. Sope Dirisu, the star of the movie, confirmed that they were getting ready to start production and that he was looking forward to playing his character again.

One of the nominees for the EE Rising Star BAFTA said: “I would love for Elliot the same thing I would love for all humanity, and that is peace of mind and happiness, but I don’t think that is the trajectory that he is on.

“I think it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better for him, so I suppose what I would like that is a bit more realistic is a rollercoaster ride, something that he can look back and be like, ‘I lived through that, there were a lot of experiences’.”

About the Gangs of London season 2 trailer:

We are still not expecting a trailer for season two yet. But if you want an idea of when one might come out, Sky revealed a teaser for Gangs in London on March 2nd, 2020 around 7 weeks before the show starts to air.

About the renewal:

Sky renewed Gangs of London for a second season and AMC will air it in the US.

The show did well. People watched it for 7 days. It was more successful than other shows on TV.

“Not only is Gangs of London Sky’s most binged premiere box-set this year, but it’s also the biggest original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years,” Zai Bennett says that content is important. He is the UK Manager of Content. “It’s dark, dangerous and we are thrilled it is coming back for a second series.”

What is the new season plot about?

In the second season of Gangs of London, things are different from the first one. There is no longer an empire in control, and a gold rush has created chaos in the city with gangland anarchy.

The Investors tried to fix the problem with gangs by making new rules. This time, they put their gang in charge. They made other gangs obey them by being mean.

About the Production of Gangs of London Season 2?

During filming, the crew visited places in Kent, like St Clere Estate. They also filmed in Dartford (near Queen Elizabeth II Bridge). Production of the show was confirmed for a second season which will premier in 2022. Later production on Season 2 had to stop for 10 days because someone tested positive for COVID-19.

What are the Cast and characters of Gangs of London Season 2?