Gap shares fall after Kanye West threatens to withdraw from Yeezy deal

Gap's shares fell nearly 6% on Monday after West made comments at a public event on Sunday. Videos taken at the event show the rapper criticizing Gap and Adidas, another clothing company with which his Yeezy brand was associated.
West noted that he was not on the board of any of the companies. "That has to change today or I'm leaving," he said.
Adidas declined to comment and Gap He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN Business.
Gap, which has been struggling lately, announced a 10-year partnership with Yeezy last month for a new line of clothing that is "modern and high staples for men, women and children at affordable prices" that will come out next year. It is unclear if he is even allowed to walk away from the deal.
The initial announcement caused Gap shares to jump nearly 19% on June 26. The stock has lost half of those gains since then.
The Yeezy deal could give Gap a much-needed financial and creative boost. Gap (GPS) It has been struggling: Sales fell 43% in the quarter ending May 2, but online sales for May doubled what they were a year ago.
Gap also failed to pay rent in April due to temporary closings. He said the cash-saving measures taken during the quarter left him with $ 1 billion in cash available on May 2, a little more than he had a year ago.
West has had great success in the fashion space. He became the first non-athlete to launch a full collaboration with Nike (NKE) for the original Air Yeezy sneakers in 2009, and the brand's sneakers typically cost several hundred dollars. His great association with Adidas (ADDDF) which started in 2013 earned him praise.
– Oliver Effron contributed to this report.