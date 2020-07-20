Gap shares fall after Kanye West threatens to withdraw from Yeezy deal

Gap's shares fell nearly 6% on Monday after West made comments at a public event on Sunday. Videos taken at the event show the rapper criticizing Gap and Adidas, another clothing company with which his Yeezy brand was associated.

West noted that he was not on the board of any of the companies. "That has to change today or I'm leaving," he said.

Adidas declined to comment and Gap He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN Business.

Gap, which has been struggling lately, announced a 10-year partnership with Yeezy last month for a new line of clothing that is "modern and high staples for men, women and children at affordable prices" that will come out next year. It is unclear if he is even allowed to walk away from the deal.