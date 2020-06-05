Gap's Risky Move: Sell This Year's Unsold Clothes Next Year







It's called "pack and hold," and it basically means exactly that.

The retailer plans to store the summer and fall products it could not sell and take them to their locations in 2021. This includes merchandise that was never delivered to Gap's namesake brand stores, as well as Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. Gap did not say whether the one-year products would be sold at a regular price or at a discount.

"We implemented a flexible pack-and-hold inventory approach, whereby [the] summer and fall inventory that we will not be able to sell due to store closings and potentially lower demand will continue until next year's sales season," he said. Gap's chief financial officer. Katrina O & # 39; Connell said during the company earnings call on thursday . Overall, Gap recorded a loss of $ 932 million, a record in its 51-year history.

Gap, which operates more than 2,750 of its eponymous stores, as well as stores for the Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta brands in North America, temporarily closed 90% of its locations on March 19. Since then, it has reopened 1,500 stores.

While O & # 39; Connell said Gap will incur some cost for sitting on unsold merchandise, he believes storing it until next year is a better option than putting it in stores this year when, amid a collapse in consumer spending You will likely have to resort to huge discounts to entice consumers to buy your brands. "It is very unusual and only a few retailers can do it," said Marshal Cohen, chief industry analyst at market research firm NPD Group. Cohen said the strategy could work if no one other than the retailer has seen Gap's summer and fall fashions. Otherwise, consumers could be turned off by what they perceive as obsolete merchandise. Oliver Chen, a senior equity research analyst with Cowen covering retail, also highlighted the risk of Gap's "pack and hold" strategy. "We are cautious about whether this season's products will resonate with consumers next year, given rapidly changing consumer preferences," he wrote in a note Friday. "We also see that there is a risk associated with the possibility of not having enough on-trend items for the fourth quarter of 2020, which is the most important quarter for Gap." The merchandise in question is not likely to be sold at full price, said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData's retail division. "We can assume that Gap will try to sell merchandise at normal price and then quickly discounted, as it does anyway, "he said." This is a regular pattern with Gap. "





Source link