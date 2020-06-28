Gardiner & Loconte – Defend statues and monuments in the USA: This is what the mobs really want to destroy

The radical left has hijacked the debate over the monuments of the United States to wage a cultural war. Its objective: to deny the moral legitimacy of our democratic republic.

Violent attacks on statues and monuments are not mere vandalism. They are an assault on the United States and the values ​​on which this great nation rests. We should all be united as Americans in defending our heritage, culture, and rule of law.

In the United States, as in Great Britain, we have built statues to commemorate individuals and events that represent some of the noblest moments of our civilization. Such a work of art helps us remember and defend our highest political, moral and religious ideals. The violence of the mafia directed against it is an assault on civilization itself.

The rioters are targeting national heroes of all kinds. In the USA, they chased the statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, individuals who invested their lives to establish and preserve American democracy.

However, even these giants have not been spared the culture of anger. Attempts to destroy them are an assault on one of democracy's great achievements: respect for the rule of law.

We must not give in to the mob rule. Those responsible for criminal acts must be held accountable and face the full weight of the law. All Americans must condemn any attempt to tear down and destroy statues and monuments across the country.

If protesters are allowed to continue tearing down statues, it will not stop there. Destroyers will declare that more and more things are offensive, and their destruction will spread to more and more streets, more and more towns. If left unchecked, they will focus on each statue and symbol cherished on earth, secular and religious.

On both sides of the Atlantic, western civilization is under siege. In London, protesters attacked the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square, as well as the Cenotaph in Whitehall, Britain's sacred monument to the war dead. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron have taken a firm stand against attempts by the far left to tear down statues representing the cultural heritage of their nations.

We cannot allow the forces of lawlessness to replace the rule of law. They should not be allowed to win.

Johnson condemned the attacks on Churchill and other monuments. restating that “the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square is a permanent reminder of his achievement in saving this country, and all of Europe, from fascist and racist tyranny. It is absurd and shameful that this national monument is today at risk of being attacked by violent protesters. ”

He also warned that “now we cannot try to edit or censor our past. We cannot pretend to have a different story. "

Across the Channel, Macron sent a similar emphatic message in a televised speech to the French nation: "I will be very clear tonight, compatriots: the Republic will not erase any name from its history. It will not forget any of its works of art, no will tear down statues. "

In the United Kingdom, British authorities are actively identifying and prosecuting people who have attacked historical monuments. The British government has refused to appease those seeking to rewrite history and trample on the foundations and achievements of those who played a significant role in the country's past.

The same must be done in the United States. Police, mayors, governors, and federal authorities must do everything possible to ensure that further destruction is avoided. President Trump was right to sign a new executive order last week to protect American monuments, monuments and statues. Send a clear message that illegality will not be tolerated.

The United States is the leader of the free world. No nation in history has done more to uphold the principles of liberty and freedom. The bases of the United States today are under attack from left-wing anarchists who seek to spread fear, disorder, violence and hatred. We cannot allow the forces of lawlessness to replace the rule of law. They should not be allowed to win.

Joseph Loconte, Ph.D., is the director of the Simon Center for American Studies at the Heritage Foundation.