Gargling with chlorine: one-third of surveyed Americans engaged in risky cleaning behaviors during the Covid-19 pandemic





About a third of Americans surveyed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They have used some form of risky cleanup practice to stop the spread of Covid-19, the CDC said on Friday.

People have put bleach on their food. Others have gargled or inhaled it. And some have washed their bodies with household cleaning and disinfection products.

The CDC does not recommend any of these cleanup behaviors. But this gap in understanding how to safely clean and handle cleaning products during the Covid-19 pandemic may explain why there has been a sharp increase in the number of calls to poison centers during the pandemic.

People said they were cleaning more frequently due to the pandemic, but only about half said they really knew how to safely clean and disinfect their home. And of the respondents who acknowledged that they used high-risk cleaning practices to prevent the spread of Covid-19, it is likely that more reported cleaning-related health problems. The area of ​​greatest concern was people's limited understanding of how to prepare cleaning solutions. Only 23% knew, for example, to use only room temperature water to dilute bleach solutions. People were better at wearing gloves and other protective gear. About 71% said they knew the use of gloves with some cleaning materials is recommended and 68% said they knew they should wash their hands after using cleaning products. Most people also said they knew they should keep cleaners out of the reach of children, but only 54% knew that hand sanitizers should be kept in a place that children could not access. The CDC recommends that people always read the instructions on cleaning products. When cleaning, wear gloves or other protective equipment. Do not mix cleaning chemicals. The CDC also said it will be important to continue education campaigns to help people better understand how to safely clean while at home.





