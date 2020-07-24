Garmin may have been hit by a ransomware attack

"We are currently experiencing a disruption affecting Garmin.com and Garmin Connect," the company announced in Twitter and the Garmin Connect website. "This outage also affects our call centers, and we are currently unable to receive any calls, emails, or online chat."

Garmin Connect allows users to track and analyze their physical activities using the Garmin website and app. Since Thursday, however, the outage has prevented further app downloads, and the website was still closed as of noon Friday, Eastern time.

Aviation also appears to have been affected. Tech news website ZDNet reports that pilots were unable to download the newest version of Garmin's GPS software, flyGarmin, which the FAA requires to be up-to-date. The Garmin Pilot app, which pilots use to plan flight routes, was also down.

According to ZDNet, some Garmin employees say the outage is related to a new ransomware variety called WastedLocker. However, Garmin did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and CNN Business has not been able to independently verify that a virus caused the disruption.