Garrett Yrigoyen Spars With Bekah After Tone-Deaf Instagram Post

High school Student Garrett Yrigoyen got into an Instagram discussion with season 25 contestant Bekah Martinez after posting a black square with a blue line through it. Garrett has a long history of muffled tone and support for derogatory comments. In season 14 of High schoolWhere he was finally chosen by his fiance Becca Kufrin, old tweets and Instagram posts returned to haunt him. Garrett liked it and republished multiple posts that perpetuated hatred and racism.

During her season, a plethora of anti-trans and anti-immigrant social media circulated, along with posts supporting Merica Supply Co., a clothing company that pokes fun at left-wing women and feminists by calling them fat. He also liked posts about the US military dropping undocumented immigrant children onto the border wall. Becca Kufrin lightly addressed these issues in After the Final Rose, but she lacked responsibility beyond that. Fast forward to June 4, when the controversial star posted a black square with a blue line through it accompanied by a long post in defense of "blue lives" and supporting the police in uniform.

With the current social climate of protests and support for the Black Lives Matter movement, many were outraged by Garrett's lackluster support for the movement. The star posted a black square followed by a set of fist emojis as his first and only support for Black Lives Matter, which is in stark contrast to his vehement support for the police. Captioned the "blue line" photo, "The thin blue line represents each officer who protects protesters, property and businesses while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot, hit with vehicles and other forms of brutality.. "He went on to say:"They are suffering the consequences of an act they did not commit. They continue to dedicate overtime to their families, they remain silent while they are threatened, hated and assaulted.. "

Many spoke out against the muffled statement, including Single contestant Bekah Martinez, who responded by saying, "uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh law enforcement CHOOSE to wear a blue uniform. Blacks don't choose to be black. big difference. Also "the more brutality they face, the more nervous they become" … that is scary as shit. Wow wow wow. so interesting that you stay silent about black lives but you just HAVE to talk about the cops. He has released his views before and here is a great reminder that not much has changed. "Bekah's comments touched Garrett, and he did not invite Bekah to leave his home. He posted a screenshot of Bekah Martinez's comment on his story followed by"I remember you saying how much you loved me Becca and made a mistake by judging me in the past without knowing me … needless to say you never knew me, you don't know me yet, and you're no longer finished guest. "

The dispute is understandable, and comes immediately after one of the largest Black Lives Matter movements in history, as well as public outrage at police brutality and treatment of protesters. Garrett's contempt for the situation further solidifies the problem of Bachelor's stars using his platform to perpetuate ignorance rather than change. This comes after the controversy surrounding Hannah Brown's use of the n-word on live Instagram, prompting a similar reaction and a call for Hannah to take responsibility for her mistakes. Although Garrett attempted to rectify his Blue Lives Matter stance by claiming that he also previously published in support of Black Lives Matter, his response to Bekah Martinez shows how disconnected the 31-year-old issue is.

