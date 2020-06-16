Garth Brooks releases new song about the unit titled & # 39; We Belong To Each Other & # 39;

Garth Brooks released his new single "We Belong To Each Other", and it's a heartwarming song about unity.

The country star debuted the song on "Good Morning America" ​​and sings: "We are all in the same tree. Under a sky / Don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

Robin Roberts of "GMA" shared a video on his Facebook page of his interview with Brooks last week where he joked about a new song. Roberts then released a debut of the singer's song, along with a video for lyrics, on Tuesday.

GARTH BROOKS TO HOLD DRIVE-IN CONCERT EVENTS ACROSS AMERICA BETWEEN THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

In the chorus Brooks sings, “We belong to each other. We are sister and brother, born to love one another. "

Brooks' latest work is a welcoming hymn about unity during a time of political unrest in the United States. The "Friends in Low Places" singer announced last week that he will host a concert at 300 theaters in North America beginning June 27.

GARTH BROOKS SHARE GREAT NEWS ABOUT HIS FUTURE IN MUSIC

"This guy came up to me and said, 'Hey, look, we can put together 300 drive-in theaters if you create a concert just for the drive-ins. We can get families to get in the car and hit the streets. Saturday by the night, "Brooks said in" GMA. " "We are excited because this is a reason to leave the house, but at the same time you can follow all the COVID rules of each individual state and you can have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing … we call it & # 39; party of social distancing & # 39; "