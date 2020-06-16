Gary Bauer and Nury Turkel: China's war on religion: what the United States must do to support freedom

During the first months of 2020, Chinese authorities closed at least 48 churches and eliminated more than 250 crosses. Normally, the government targets unregistered house churches, considering that under Chinese law, all religious organizations and places must be registered.

What made this most recent crackdown unusual is that the churches were part of the state-affiliated Three Authors Patriotic Movement. These are nominally government-approved places, but even they are not immune to the Communist Party's war on faith.

In any other country, such a massive crackdown on religious freedom would be an international outrage. Unfortunately, as documented in the 2020 Annual Report of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), it has become the norm for Chinese Christians.

LIZ PEEK: SILENT LEFT MOST SILENT – BUT WATCH THIS IN NOVEMBER

Over the past few years, authorities have raided or closed hundreds of house churches, confiscated Bibles, removed church crosses and replaced images of Jesus Christ with photos of President Xi Jinping.

Despite a provisional agreement with the Vatican, the Chinese government continues to harass and detain members of the underground Catholic Church. Chinese authorities have exploited the deal and told Catholics that it forces them to join the state-affiliated Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (an interpretation that the Vatican has rejected).

More from Opinion

Beijing's recent decision to impose a national security law to end Hong Kong's status as a separate legal jurisdiction also has significant repercussions for the city's hundreds of thousands of Catholics, Protestants and other religious communities. Earlier this year, the Party installed Xia Baolong, who led a campaign to demolish thousands of crosses and churches in Zhejiang province, to head the Office for Hong Kong and Macao Affairs.

The United States government has been an advocate of religious freedom in China. The State Department has consistently defended on behalf of all religious minorities in China, while the Department of Commerce and Customs and Border Protection have taken action against companies implicated in abuse of Muslim rights.

Last month, an overwhelming bipartisan coalition of members of Congress passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which orders the administration to impose targeted sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for the mass detention of Muslims. Earlier this year, the House of Representatives passed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act, which would enshrine concern over the succession of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in official US policy. And the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is expected to vote soon on the bill.

Now is the time to build on this momentum and redouble our support for China's beleaguered Christians.

Now is the time to build on this momentum and redouble our support for China's beleaguered Christians.

Last summer, Rep. Vicki Hartzler, a Mo-Mo Republican, introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives urging the Trump administration to strengthen the promotion of religious freedom in the United States on behalf of Chinese Christians. It also calls on the administration to raise religious freedom issues during any future trade-related negotiations with the Chinese government.

Adoption of this resolution would constitute an important reaffirmation of the United States' support for China's Christian communities.

Additionally, we urge the administration to focus on pastors, priests and other religious leaders who have been detained. Senior US government officials. USA The names of Hu Shigen, Pastor Wang Yi, Zhang Shaojie, Bishop James Su Zhimin and Alimujiang Yimiti should be mentioned during any meeting with senior Chinese officials.

We also urge US diplomats to continue to pressure the Chinese authorities to allow them to visit these Christian leaders in prison. These prison visits are key to ensuring that prisoners of conscience are not mistreated.

The systematic repression of the faith by the Chinese government will not disappear overnight, but through constant and high-level advocacy we can ensure better prison conditions or even early releases for some of these individuals.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

Finally, in our 2020 Annual Report, we urge President Trump to publicly declare that American officials will not attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing if the Communist Party continues its crackdown on religion. Holding the games in China under such circumstances would be contrary to the Olympic spirit.

The Chinese authorities should not raise the Olympic flag with one hand and at the same time knock down crosses with the other.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nury Turkel is Commissioner of the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom.