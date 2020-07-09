Gary Larson, cartoonist for & # 39; Far Side & # 39 ;, publishes his first new job in 25 years

Written by By Kiely Westhoff, CNN

"Enter if you dare," is the message on Gary Larson's website challenging people to explore his new content. The cartoonist for "The Far Side" surprised fans this week when he published never-before-seen comics for the first time in 25 years.

However, the comics he released on Tuesday are a bit different from Larson's previous works. "New Stuff" are not the classic pen-and-ink comics that its fans are familiar with. Larson says on his website that his latest creations are "the result of my journey into the world of digital art."

He retired in 1995, citing "fatigue and fear that if I continue for many more years my work will begin to suffer, or at least relax in the mediocre cartoon cemetery," according to a statement at the time.

Larson, who launched his website just last year, says that during his retirement he enjoyed the freedom to do cartoons infrequently and without deadlines, and to explore other interests.

The 69-year-old man credits a clogged pen for inspiring his return to the industry. On the occasions when Larson sat down to draw, he says on his website, it became a ritual of "cursing and then cleaning my clogged pen." A few years ago, he decided to rebel against the "treacherous" pen by experimenting with a digital tablet.

"I got one, turned it on, and behold, something totally unexpected happened: In a few moments, I was having fun drawing again." Larson says he was surprised by all the tools and the "creative potential it contained."

He warns his fans that the products of his digital renaissance are not a "resurrection" of "The Far Side". The single-panel cartoon first appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle in 1980 and lasted 15 years until Larson retired. The famous cartoon appeared in nearly 2,000 newspapers and 40 million books, sold 77 million calendars, and was translated into more than 17 languages, according to former publisher Andrews McMeel Universal, which hosts the Larson website.

Fans of "The Far Side" had an appetite for Larson's quirky humor, and he became one of the most beloved cartoons of his time. The "New Stuff" certainly has its own brand, but Larson's unmistakable style is still present. The first new jobs he released show four picnic bears in the Cub Scouts, a man calling a taxidermist, and two foreigners hunting and planning an "investigation and release" of a man approaching in a truck.

Fans are already liking and commenting on their cartoon "Daily Dose" on the website, eager for the new content to continue.

Larson says he wants to remind everyone that "he's just exploring, experimenting, and testing things." He says he doesn't know where his digital journey will take him, but he's thankful for that clogged pen for sending him on this adventure.