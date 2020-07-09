Gary Sánchez hopes the body will endure the short season of the Yankees

The mind is set, but will Gary Sanchez's body allow him to stay on the field during the MLB 60-game season, scheduled to begin July 23 in Washington?

When spring training disappeared on March 12 due to the coronavirus, Sánchez had a back problem but left the Yankees club due to the flu. Shortly after the shutdown, Sánchez returned to his home in the Dominican Republic and continued working to duck down to turn low border blows into strikes, at the suggestion of capture instructor Tanner Swanson.

Now, with his 6-foot-2-inch, 230-pound body refreshed from not having to endure the wear and tear of three months of catching five and six days a week, Sanchez said he feels good and the 27-year-old promised when the manager Aaron Boone puts his name in the lineup that will be available.

"As for the number of games I'm going to play, I'm not sure. I can tell you that whenever my name is in the lineup, I will be ready to play, "Sanchez said during a Zoom session after the Yankees trained Wednesday at Yankee Stadium." They will make a decision and see how many games I can catch behind the plate, but if my name is in the lineup, I'll be ready to play. "

Considering lower-body injuries in the past two years have brought Sanchez to the disabled list twice every season and limited him to 89 games in 2018 and 106 in 2019, durability has been an issue.

Perhaps a 60-game schedule will help Sanchez stay out of IL and on the field to work with an elite starting rotation, a dominant bullpen, and being part, if he is healthy, of a muscle-bound formation.

In a small sample taken from the capture of Gerrit Cole in Tuesday night's intra-squad game, Boone was impressed with Sánchez's defensive work during the shutdown. Sánchez said he videotaped the workouts and sent them to Swanson.

"To go out (Tuesday night and catch five innings) with Gerrit, I thought they did a very good job," said Boone, who had Sánchez catch two innings on Monday night. "I felt like they were on a good page (Tuesday). … I thought Gary did a very good job. I'm sure the bat will be there. I am encouraged to know where he is now. "

Sánchez, a two-time All-Star, is criticized for his defense, which improved last year, but although right-handed power is real, the past two seasons Sánchez hit .211 with an OPS of .776 to deny some of the 52 homers. and 130 RBIs in 195 games.

Given that the first game is 14 days away, there is little time for players and pitchers to get ready after a lengthy layoff dominated by COVID-19 and labor problems.

"I think two weeks will be enough to prepare myself and catch nine innings," Sanchez said. “(On Tuesday) I caught five and (on Wednesday) I feel very, very good. I look forward to the next time I catch another five. Depending on how the manager wants to extend my entries, follow the plan. "

With backup veteran Austin Romine as a Tiger through free agency, the Yankees will go with Kyle Higashioka as backup for Sanchez. Higashioka, 30, scores well on defense, but has played only 56 major league games, in which he has a batting average of .164. He doesn't have Romine's experience and it could be another reason why Sánchez needs to stay on the field more than he has in the past two seasons.

The mind is willing. Can the body delay its part of the deal?