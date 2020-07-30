Gary Sanchez of the Yankees, Brett Gardner still 0 for the season

BALTIMORE – The Yankees' offense has lived up to expectations for the first handful of games, but two key members are still looking for their first successes.

Gary Sanchez and Brett Gardner were 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Orioles and each started the year 0-for-12.

While it's a daunting start for both hitters, and Gardner sniffed four times on Wednesday, it's probably more so for Sanchez, who finished seventh in the lineup against Baltimore.

"I thought his first two at-bats were better tonight," manager Aaron Boone said. "He did a better job of being quiet and a couple of calls did not go well for him. He may be coming out of his legs a little, which is altering his rhythm. When he controls things, he must take off."

Most of the talk in both spring training and spring training 2.0 was about Sánchez's defense and his new behind-the-plate posture. But despite all his defensive strengths, what sets him apart is typically his bat.

The Yankees will play their first double title of this bizarre season as soon as next week, and MLB and the player association are considering the idea of ​​turning them into a pair of seven-inning games, as confirmed by Joel Sherman of The Post.

An interested party is not enthusiastic about potential development.

"I like nine and nine (innings), personally," Adam Ottavino said before the game in a hastily scheduled game at Camden Yards.

Ottavino, one of the Yankees' top relievers, doesn't want to see any games shortened, even if he knows why it's a potential reality.

"I don't think I want to be sidelined from the game," Ottavino said. "Once we have seven innings games, there is a slippery slope there and then there are no relief pitchers."

Ottavino was not entirely serious, his work and role will not be in jeopardy anytime soon, but he would certainly alter the dynamics of the game. In 2020, however, those dynamics are almost entirely gone.

"I understand the point," said Ottavino. “It makes it a little less demanding for everyone. We are simply in adaptation mode to any situation and we take it head on. "

Gleyber Torres was unsuccessful, with a walk, in his first game of the year against the Orioles after dominating them in 2019, when he hit 13 home runs in 18 games, the most by any player against a single opponent in one season since the divisional era. . started in 1969.

"It was quite remarkable," Boone said of Torres' success against the pitiful Orioles a year ago. "But that is over now. We have new challenges and he has new challenges now. Hopefully he remains that impact player we know him to be. But he was remarkable."

Lou Gehrig hit 14 home runs against Cleveland in 1936 for the all-time record.

Torres also had five multiple-homer games against Baltimore, an MLB record against an opponent.

With J.A. Haone launched Thursday, Boone said Jordan Montgomery would make his first start of the year on Friday, with Masahiro Tanaka to follow on Saturday. After Tanaka recovered from the concussion he suffered during spring training 2.0 when he was hit in the head by a Giancarlo Stanton Line Unit.

James Paxton, who lasted just one more inning on his season debut, will go on Sunday.

Right-hander Brooks Kriske made his MLB debut and the 26-year-old threw a ninth scoreless victory.

Mike Ford had his first start to the season and went 0-2 with a sacrifice fly. Boone said he hoped to bring the left-wing Ford into the lineup against the Phillies, but that series was canceled and Ford, like the rest of his teammates, had a few unscheduled days off.