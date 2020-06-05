Gas prices rise more than $ 2

Their Back to two dollars.

The national average price of gasoline It hit $ 2,003 a gallon on Friday, according to AAA, after spending two months below the mark due to a combination of reduced driving and overproduction.

Prices for Memorial Day weekend were at a 17-year low of $ 1.93, but have increased as states begin to reverse their stay-at-home policies and more people hit the road for work. and recreation.

Mississippi is currently home to the cheapest gas in the country at $ 1.63, while California is the highest in the US. USA Continental with $ 2.93 and Hawaii reaches $ 3.19.

