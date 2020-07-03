Gasparino says the White House awaits the coronavirus vaccine 'before the November elections'

Fox Business Network senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino told the "Fox News Rundown" podcast on Friday that President Trump "knows he has to cut unemployment below 10 percent" to have any hope of being reelected in November.

"I also think he needs it, and this is what is coming out of the White House, at least from what I hear, they are talking like they think they can bring it down below 10 percent and they think they can get maybe a [coronavirus ] before the November elections, "Gasparino told presenter Jessica Rosenthal. "And that will stimulate the economy even more. I mean, that's his game plan from what I understand, internally."

Gasparino added that "if somehow these viral rates drop a little bit [and] the economy recovers, Donald Trump could have a pretty strong message before the election, where Joe Biden wants to raise taxes dramatically, he wants this whole big issue of government which will clearly reverse many of the trends that Trump established before the pandemic hit … He [Trump] doesn't have much time. But, you know, the economy could recover. "

Regarding the ongoing pandemic and its effect on consumer confidence, Gasparino said Americans have more hope of participating in the economy because the "death rate is falling."

"My brother runs the Brooklyn Hospital [Center], the ICU," he said. "There are more ways to keep people alive right now. What they did not know in March, they know now. People now come out of the fans more. In March, when you came out of a fan, that was the kiss of death with COVID. Not exactly the case at the moment. "

"So people live now," continued Gasparino. "The real kind of battle right now is making sure that people follow certain rules to keep this going … if people get sick, at a modest rate and make sure that older people don't understand it and, you know that That can be done. That is not rocket science, and that is why people are hopeful. There are simple ways to deal with this that could work. "

"That doesn't mean that everyone should party and, you know, go to raves," Gasparino told Rosenthal, "but the ways of dealing with your life are a bit inconvenient, but they are not the worst in the world."

