Gates: Obama, GWB used the military as an accessory, but the Trump administration takes those efforts to a 'new level'.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush liked "using the military as an accessory," but the Trump administration has taken those efforts "to a new level," former Defense Secretary Robert Gates said Sunday.

Gates' warning came a week after former President Trump's defense secretary James Mattis urged Americans to "reject and hold accountable those who would mock our Constitution." That was a clear reference to Trump, whom Mattis criticized for arranging a June 1 visit to Lafayette Square and the Church of St. John along with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. Protesters had burned down the famous church the night before.

Speaking to NBC News's "Meet the Press," Gates applauded Milley's apology for the episode; Milley specifically acknowledged that his "presence at that time and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics." The Secret Service has said an agent used pepper spray to clear protesters before the president's visit, although the administration has maintained that protesters were becoming violent and that the decision to clean up the park was unrelated to the visit by Trump.

"I think he really struggled with how to respond, when he realized how the appearances of being present for the photo shoot seemed to the rest of the country," Gates told presenter Chuck Todd. "I have known Mark Milley for a long time. He is a man of great integrity. He takes his responsibility to be a non-political military officer very seriously. I think the important thing is that he made the statement … (and sent a) Written Statement to senior commanders around the world about the apolitical nature of the US military. "

"I think all the presidents I've worked for like to use the military as an accessory," added Gates. "And I think this president has probably taken that to a new level, but the military has to be very sensitive to being exploited that way."

Mattis, writing to The Atlantic earlier this month, raised a similar objection.

"When I joined the army, about 50 years ago," wrote Mattis, "I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution. I never dreamed that troops taking the same oath would, under no circumstances, be ordered to violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens, let alone provide a strange photo for the commander-in-chief-elect, with the military leadership standing beside them. "

Trump replied, "Probably the only thing Barack Obama and I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the most overrated general in the world."

Speaking to Fox News last week, Trump denied wrongdoing, but said he understood that Milley and current Defense Secretary Mark Esper had raised objections to the photoshoot.

"I think it was a beautiful photo," Trump said. "And I will tell you, I think Christians think it was a beautiful photo. … If they feel that way, I think it's fine."

Gates has always been critical of Trump. In 2016, Gates called Trump "irreparable" and said he was "arrogant about the use of nuclear weapons," with "a history of insulting the military, their families, and the military."

But speaking to Todd on Sunday, Gates found some positives about how the administration has carried out foreign policy.

"Unlike his three predecessors … at least no new war has started, and he has solidly financed the military," Gates said. "I supported his approach to North Korea. It has come to nothing, but I thought it was a bold move and (like) everything else failed in the past 25 years. I thought his challenging China was time."

In May, Gates also sounded skeptical about former Vice President Joe Biden, saying he believes some of the candidates running for the White House in 2020 may be too old for the job.

Gates, who at 75 is currently the chancellor of the College of William & Mary, said in an interview on CBS '"Face The Nation" that the ages of presidential candidates like Biden and then-Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. . It could be a "troublesome" problem for the two longtime politicians. Biden is currently 76 and Sanders is 77.

"I'm not sure he has the intellectual sharpness he might have had at age 60," Gates said in a prerecorded interview. "The idea of ​​taking on those responsibilities at this point in my life would be pretty daunting."

Fox News' Andrew O & # 39; Reilly contributed to this report.