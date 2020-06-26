Gates says the United States "is not even close" to doing enough to combat the pandemic.

CNN

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said he talks to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, regularly.

"I speak to him regularly, more often than I speak to other people," Gates told CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a coronavirus city hall.

"It is fantastic," Gates said of Fauci.

In terms of a timeline, Gates said he is aligned with Fauci in his prediction that there will be a viable vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021.

Gates explained that two characteristics are being evaluated in the development of a vaccine. First, that the vaccine prevents you from getting sick, and second, it prevents you from passing it on to others.

On the latter, he warned that "the vaccine is not guaranteed to be a perfect transmission blocker."

Despite that, Gates said recent evidence indicates that the antibody response is "very strong," suggesting a year of immunity for anyone contracting the disease.