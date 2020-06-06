Geena Davis’ 10 Best Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Geena Davis has enjoyed a fascinating career in Hollywood. After making his screen debut in classic comedy Tootsie In 1982, Davis spent the next three years cutting his teeth on television. She appeared in Knight Rider, Fantasy Island, Family Tiesand other popular series from the 1980s.

In 1985 Davis landed a plum role in Fletch, leading to a decorated film career that has spanned 35 years. In 1989 Davis won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in The accidental tourist. In 2020 Davis also received a Humanitarian Award from the Jean Hersholt Academy. Here are the top ten Geena Davis movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes!

10 Stuart Little 2 (2002) 81%

As the mouse matriarch, Davis has been a mainstay in the Stuart Little franchise. The highest rated film in the series belongs to Stuart little 2, in which the titular mouse (Michael J. Fox) goes on a daring adventure around the world to help a friend.

After befriending and inviting a canary to live with him, Stuart's friend Margalo (Melanie Griffith) suddenly disappears. Under the nose of his loving mother (Davis), Stuart hatches a plan to rescue Margalo with the help of his old enemy Snowbell (Nathan Lane).

9 9 Quick change (1990) 82%

Davis co-stars with Bill Murray and Randy Quaid in a comic robbery movie in which the bustling New York City proves to be the stumbling block to a trio of bank robbers.

Grim (Murray) enters a New York bench dressed as a clown and proceeds to successfully rob the vault. His two partners Loomis (Quaid) and Phyllis (Davis) pose as hostages within the bank. When the trio successfully escapes without a suspicion, their biggest problem is leaving the city in a timely manner.

8 Beetlejuice (1988) 84%

Davis appeared in three movies released in 1988. One earned him an Oscar statuette (The accidental tourist), and one has become one of the most beloved cult comedies of all time. Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!

Directed by Tim Burton, Davis plays Alec Baldwin as Maitlands, a happy couple who suddenly dies after crashing into a bridge near their home. When the new modern cosmopolitan residence arrives and redecorates his home, the Maitlands enlist the help of Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), an extraordinary bioexorcist.

7 7 Thelma and Louise (1991) 84%

Under the direction of Sir Ridley Scott, Davis and his co-star Susan Sarandon flip the film of friends in the action packed. Thelma and Louise.

When the bored housewife Thelma (Davis) and her waitress friend Louise (Sarandon) decide to spice up their stale lives for a cross country adventure, they are implicated in a felony. With the law in the queue and their concerned loved ones, Thelma and Louise remain faithful at every turn.

6 6 This changes everything (2018) 87%

Davis not only appears but is also executive producer of the documentary This changes everything, an unwavering look at gender disparity and the structural wage gap in Hollywood.

Directed by Tim Donahue, Davis joins Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jessica Chastain, and several more powerful female artists who express the need for widespread systemic change in the film and television industry.

5 5 Tootsie (1982) 90%

Davis made his screen debut in Tootsie, the comic success that turned a $ 21 million budget into a $ 177 million money generator.

Directed and starring Sydney Pollak, Tootsie refers to Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman), a jobless actor who conjures up the idea of ​​auditioning for a soap opera as a woman. When he gets the role, Michael must maintain his gender makeover and remain in the character of the elderly Dorothy Michaels at all times. Davis plays April, one of the chipper's crew members.

4 4 Marjorie Prime (2017) 90%

Based on the play by Jordan Harrison, director Michael Almereyda assembled an international cast for the adaptation of Marjorie Prime. Davis joins Tim Robbins, Jon Hamm, Stephanie Andujar, Azumi Tsutsui, and more.

As for the plot, the futuristic film follows Marjorie (Lois Smith), 86, who is given a radically new opportunity to interact with a young version of her late husband. A tech company that projects holographic images of the deceased offers Marjorie the option to do so, but her daughter Tess (Davis) is reluctant to accept.

3 When Marnie was there (2014) 91%

Davis lent his voice for a role in the English version of When Marnie was there, the Japanese film that was nominated for Best Animated Film of the Year. Unfortunately, the film was overtaken by Pixar's Inside Out.

When Anna (Hailee Steinfeld) is sent to live with her relatives in rural Japan due to her debilitating asthma, the 12-year-old girl is reluctant to do so. However, upon arrival, Anna befriends Marnie (Kiernan Shipka), an ethereal spirit of unknown origin. As their friendship grows, Marnie's mysterious nature is revealed in ways that change Anna forever.

2 The fly (1986) 92%

The fly It marked only the fourth feature film of Davis' young career at the time and has since become one of the most beloved cult horror movies of the past quarter century.

Directed by David Cronenberg, Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) is a very ambitious scientist working on a device that can transport matter. When the experiment goes wrong and you accidentally splice a human's genes into that of a common house fly, a monstrous mutation occurs. Davis plays Veronica Quaife, a journalist who covers Brundle's work too closely for comfort.

one CinemAbility (2012) 100%

Although it was produced in 2012, CinemAbility It wasn't released until 2018. The documentary labeled "The Art of Inclusion" examines the ever-changing climate in Hollywood about portraying the disabled.

Directed by Jenni Gold, Davis joins Ben Affleck, Jamie Foxx, Helen Hunt, William H. Macy, and many more to talk about screen rendering on screen across generations. Questions are raised about the complicity of the media to shape public opinion of the disabled. The film also advocates for greater inclusion of actors and artists with disabilities.

