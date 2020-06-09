Gen. Charles Brown: First Black Head of Service in United States Military History Confirmed by Senate

A few days before his confirmation vote, Brown, who passes through CQ, released a moving and deeply personal video, in which he said he was "full of emotion" for "the many African-Americans who have suffered the same fate as George Floyd" . "

He described being one of the only African Americans at his school and often being the only African American in his platoon, and later in leadership.

"I am thinking of wearing the same flight suit with the same wings on my chest as my companions and then being questioned by another military member: & # 39; Are you a pilot? & # 39;", He said.

"I'm thinking about the pressure I felt to act flawlessly, especially for supervisors who perceived that they expected less of me as African-Americans. I'm thinking of having to represent working twice as hard to demonstrate their expectations and perceptions of African-Americans were invalid." said.

The United States Army has been known for a lack of diversity among its leaders. According to the latest Pentagon figures, 18.7% of enlisted members of the armed forces are black. But only 8.8% of officers are black, compared to 76.1% who are white.

As the country has been dealing with its complicated racial history, so have the military. All military service chiefs have issued statements in recent days demanding the need to address the issue of race among the ranks amid protests over Floyd's death, and the Army is said to be considering renaming nearly one dozen main bases and facilities named after Confederate military commanders.

In the midst of his nomination to be the first African American chief of staff, Brown said: "I am thinking of the African Americans who came before me to make this opportunity possible. I am thinking of the immense expectations that come with this historic nomination, particularly through from the lens of current events affecting our nation. "

"I am thinking about how my nomination provides some hope, but it also carries a heavy burden. I cannot solve centuries of racism in our country, nor can I solve decades of discrimination that may have affected members of our Air Force." I am thinking about how I can make improvements personally, professionally and institutionally, so that all airmen, both today and tomorrow, appreciate the value of diversity and can serve in an environment where they can reach their full potential, "he said.

After Brown was approved in a voice vote on the Senate Armed Services Committee, his nomination was put on "hold" by Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska, who wanted assurances that Brown would support basing the tanker KC- 46 in your state.

Sullivan's office did not immediately respond to requests for information about the withholding or how it was resolved.

Sullivan spoke in the Senate on Tuesday, praising Brown's qualifications for the job and saying he did not realize until recently of the historical nature of Brown's nomination.

"I think that is very important at the moment," said Sullivan, who encouraged people to watch Brown's video.

"Particularly as our country is agitated by the assassination of George Floyd and the protests that are taking place peacefully now, which is great, to demand justice for him and his family."