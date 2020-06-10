Gender identity: the difference between sex and gender, explained

"Menstruating people. I'm sure there used to be a word for those people," she tweeted. "Someone help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

The phrase "menstruating people" was intended to include women, non-binary people, trans men, and fluent and gender nonconforming people.

Rowling said that if "sex is not real," the realities of cisgender women (women whose gender identity matches the sex assigned to them at birth) are erased globally.

But the people she excluded in her opening tweet were trans men, non-binary, gender-fluid people, emphasizing the idea that only cisgender women menstruate. It also excluded trans women by implying that if they cannot menstruate, they are not women.

Trans women are people who were assigned men at birth but identified as women. Trans men are people who were assigned women at birth but identified as men.

His comments were a "fundamental misconception of the difference between sex and gender," said Amit Paley, CEO and executive director of The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth.

"Your sex is what you are assigned at birth, and your gender is how you experience your own sense of gender identity," said Paley. "It is important (that we recognize) very clearly that trans women are women and that trans men are men … and that we respect people because of the way they identify and live their own gender."

Rowling's tweets also "demonstrate a clear misunderstanding of who trans people are, what we want, what we need and what the medical consensus is," said Sarah McBride, a trans woman and national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, an organization for civil rights working to achieve equality for LGBTQ Americans.

A Rowling representative did not immediately respond to CNN's prior request for comment on the situation.

Understanding the difference between gender and sex is important to understanding the spectrum of experiences based on the two concepts. This is what gender and sex it means and how they impact a person's identity.

Defining gender vs. sex

Some medical associations have recognized the difference between gender and sex.

The American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association and the American Psychiatric Association, as well as centuries of experiences lived by transgender people, have affirmed transgender people, McBride said.

Gender refers to the attitudes, feelings, and behaviors that a culture associates with a person's biological sex, according to the American Psychological Association. In other words, gender is a social construction and a social identity.

Sex describes the biological sex that a person was assigned at birth. It is based on the biological characteristics of masculinity or femininity as indicated by chromosomes, gonads, hormones, and genitalia.

Gender identity is a component of gender that describes a person's psychological sense of their gender.

"Many people describe gender identity as a deep and inherent sense of being a boy, a man, or a man; a girl, a woman, or a woman; or a non-binary gender (eg, queer gender, nonconforming gender, neutral gender, agenda, gender fluid) that may or may not correspond to the sex of a person assigned at birth, alleged gender based on sex assignment or primary or secondary sexual characteristics, "described the American Psychological Association.

People identify as transgender when their gender identity, expression, and / or role do not align with what has been culturally associated with their assigned sex at birth. Those who identify with the gender that agrees with cultural associations are called "cisgender," as described by the American Psychological Association.

"We need to understand that when we talk about how people experience their gender, it is the gender that they say it is," Paley said. "We really don't want to live in a world where we look at trans women and say they are not women because of the sex they might have been assigned at birth."

"To suggest that gender does not exist, suggesting that it is only the sex assigned to you at birth … if someone makes that argument, he is essentially saying that transgender people do not exist, that they can only live in the sex that they were assigned at birth. That negates and erases the existence of transgender and non-binary people. "

Erasing the lived realities of women

Rowling also shared the concern that believing that "sex is not real" would mean that "the lived reality of women worldwide is being erased."

To suggest that supporting trans women harms cisgender women in some way is a "false dichotomy," Paley said.

"Recognizing the fact that transgender women are women does not remove cisgender women's rights," said Paley. "It is important that we honor and respect the rights and dignity of all women," whether they are cisgender, transgender, or how they identify themselves.

Each woman has a different experience of femininity, McBride said. "There is diversity in femininity, and acknowledging that and accepting and affirming a part of that diversity in no way diminishes the validity or reality of anyone else's femininity."

The health impact of discarding identity

One of the reasons why people should not dismiss the gender identity of others is because it is "basically disrespectful to ignore an individual's preferred gender expression," said Dr. Jack Drescher, clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University in New York City.

Making trans people wrong, even if the perpetrator doesn't want to, can be frustrating or detrimental to their mental health. Some people are more resistant, while the feelings of others can be affected by microaggressions that ignore their realities.

Some medical associations, including the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association, have validated trans and non-binary people and urged affirmation of their gender identities given the possible health consequences of ruling out gender identity.

"All major medical and mental health groups recognize that transgender and non-binary people exist," said Paley. "When you deny the existence of people, from a psychological perspective it causes intense pain, suffering and can harm the mental health of trans and non-binary people."

These sources said this denial may manifest as obstacles to medical care, gender-affirming care, and building positive self-esteem. Discrimination, rejection, and lack of access to care and resources also put trans and non-binary people at risk for depression and suicide, Paley said.

Several of the experiences that some trans people can go through, including Realizing they are trans, fighting gender dysphoria, and talking to family, they are distressing and confusing enough, without prejudice to others.

"It's hard to be referred to (as) something different from who you are just because you weren't born that way," said Lazarus Gates, a trans man from Kalamazoo, Michigan.

"Being a stigmatized minority is difficult in itself, suffering from what we call gender dysphoria in itself," said Drescher. Gender dysphoria describes an awkward conflict between a person's assigned gender and the gender the person identifies with, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

"So being doubly stigmatized for having dysphoria pain and then being disrespected and stigmatized is not okay," added Drescher.

Educating yourself about language and gender identities and adapting to how culture is changing can be confusing, especially if you are older or do not interact with trans people on a regular basis.

"The language is changing," Drescher said, and it can be difficult to keep up.

You can read books on gender and trans issues, and there are several organizations that advocate for trans people and provide resources on the subject.

"Many trans people are always willing to educate people and answer questions about being trans," said Gates. "I understand that it can be difficult to keep up with these changes, especially for people who grew up in a time or place where they were not known to be transgender, but it is never too late to educate themselves on the subject and change their mistakes." "

Being culturally aware can help you understand and support the LGBTQ community, but it can also contribute to the betterment of society at large.

"When trans people are able to live authentically and fully, we are all freer to express ourselves authentically and fully," said McBride. "Transgender people are part of the rich diversity of our society and our world."