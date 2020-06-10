Gender identity: the difference between sex and gender, explained

"Menstruating people. I'm sure there used to be a word for those people," she tweeted. "Someone help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"
The phrase "menstruating people" was intended to include women, non-binary people, trans men, and fluent and gender nonconforming people.
Rowling said that if "sex is not real," the realities of cisgender women (women whose gender identity matches the sex assigned to them at birth) are erased globally.
But the people she excluded in her opening tweet were trans men, non-binary, gender-fluid people, emphasizing the idea that only cisgender women menstruate. It also excluded trans women by implying that if they cannot menstruate, they are not women.
Trans women are people who were assigned men at birth but identified as women. Trans men are people who were assigned women at birth but identified as men.
"Your sex is what you are assigned at birth, and your gender is how you experience your own sense of gender identity," said Paley. "It is important (that we recognize) very clearly that trans women are women and that trans men are men … and that we respect people because of the way they identify and live their own gender."
"Beyond that," he added, Rowling's tweets "are part of a bias that results in discrimination and violence in too many circumstances."
Understanding the difference between gender and sex is important to understanding the spectrum of experiences based on the two concepts. This is what gender and sex it means and how they impact a person's identity.
Defining gender vs. sex
Some medical associations have recognized the difference between gender and sex.
Gender identity is a component of gender that describes a person's psychological sense of their gender.
"We need to understand that when we talk about how people experience their gender, it is the gender that they say it is," Paley said. "We really don't want to live in a world where we look at trans women and say they are not women because of the sex they might have been assigned at birth."
"To suggest that gender does not exist, suggesting that it is only the sex assigned to you at birth … if someone makes that argument, he is essentially saying that transgender people do not exist, that they can only live in the sex that they were assigned at birth. That negates and erases the existence of transgender and non-binary people. "
Erasing the lived realities of women
Rowling also shared the concern that believing that "sex is not real" would mean that "the lived reality of women worldwide is being erased."
To suggest that supporting trans women harms cisgender women in some way is a "false dichotomy," Paley said.
"Recognizing the fact that transgender women are women does not remove cisgender women's rights," said Paley. "It is important that we honor and respect the rights and dignity of all women," whether they are cisgender, transgender, or how they identify themselves.
Each woman has a different experience of femininity, McBride said. "There is diversity in femininity, and acknowledging that and accepting and affirming a part of that diversity in no way diminishes the validity or reality of anyone else's femininity."
The health impact of discarding identity
One of the reasons why people should not dismiss the gender identity of others is because it is "basically disrespectful to ignore an individual's preferred gender expression," said Dr. Jack Drescher, clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University in New York City.
Making trans people wrong, even if the perpetrator doesn't want to, can be frustrating or detrimental to their mental health. Some people are more resistant, while the feelings of others can be affected by microaggressions that ignore their realities.
"All major medical and mental health groups recognize that transgender and non-binary people exist," said Paley. "When you deny the existence of people, from a psychological perspective it causes intense pain, suffering and can harm the mental health of trans and non-binary people."
These sources said this denial may manifest as obstacles to medical care, gender-affirming care, and building positive self-esteem. Discrimination, rejection, and lack of access to care and resources also put trans and non-binary people at risk for depression and suicide, Paley said.
Several of the experiences that some trans people can go through, including Realizing they are trans, fighting gender dysphoria, and talking to family, they are distressing and confusing enough, without prejudice to others.
"It's hard to be referred to (as) something different from who you are just because you weren't born that way," said Lazarus Gates, a trans man from Kalamazoo, Michigan.
"So being doubly stigmatized for having dysphoria pain and then being disrespected and stigmatized is not okay," added Drescher.
Educating yourself about language and gender identities and adapting to how culture is changing can be confusing, especially if you are older or do not interact with trans people on a regular basis.
"The language is changing," Drescher said, and it can be difficult to keep up.
"Many trans people are always willing to educate people and answer questions about being trans," said Gates. "I understand that it can be difficult to keep up with these changes, especially for people who grew up in a time or place where they were not known to be transgender, but it is never too late to educate themselves on the subject and change their mistakes." "
Being culturally aware can help you understand and support the LGBTQ community, but it can also contribute to the betterment of society at large.
"When trans people are able to live authentically and fully, we are all freer to express ourselves authentically and fully," said McBride. "Transgender people are part of the rich diversity of our society and our world."