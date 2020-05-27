General anesthesia activates the & # 39; pain switch & # 39; of the central amygdala







NEW YORK (Reuters Health) – General anesthesia (GA) activates GABAergic neurons to suppress pain in the central amygdala, according to new experimental findings.

"Analgesia can activate a switch in the brain that turns off pain perception but leaves feeling intact," Dr. Fan Wang of Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, Carolina told Reuters Health by phone. from North.

The mechanism through which GA eliminates pain perception is unclear, although it does not appear to be related to unconsciousness, Dr. Wang and her team at Nature Neuroscience noted. They hypothesized that GA works by activating a central pain suppression circuit.

In a series of mouse experiments, they identified GABAergic neurons in the central amygdala (CeAGA neurons) that were activated by isoflurane, ketamine, and dexmedetomidine. Stress, induced by restriction of the mice, inhibited the activation of CeAGA neurons by isoflurane.

Using optogenetic techniques, the researchers found that the activation and silencing of CeAGA neurons regulated nocifensive reflexes and self-care behaviors caused by pain. They also found that CeAGA neurons project into various brain regions involved in pain processing.

"I hope this can translate to humans as a non-addictive treatment for pain," said Dr. Wang. She and her colleagues are also investigating the role of CeAGA cells in placebo analgesia and how stress affects these cells. "Stress is a double-edged sword. It depends on the level of stress and can exacerbate or suppress pain," he said.

"Collectively, a full picture of the dynamic properties of this CeA set could lead to the production of better circuit-precision anesthetics, or even chronic pain relief therapies," said Dr. Nora M. McCall of the Faculty. of Perelman Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania. in Philadelphia they conclude in an attached article.

