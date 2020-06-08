General Army Futures Command describes what future wars will look like

General John Murray, commander of the Army Futures Command, explains what future wars will be like.

Guerrero: What are you doing regarding watching the war in 2040?

Murray “When it comes to the future operating environment and understanding what it will look like, the most important thing to understand is that you will never be right. 2040ish is the focus area. My understanding is from a technological perspective, an economic perspective, a globalization perspective and a demographic perspective … everything will have an impact. We are trying to describe and not define how that can be. If you do it right, it really drives the concepts and material you will need to operate in that environment. "

Guerrero: Should the Army make some important efforts to analyze what war could be like in 20 to 30 years?

Murray "We have something called‘ Team Ignite. " It is not a permanent organization but an interfunctional team between my technologists and my scientists. One party is responsible for technology at the Combat Capability Development Command, the other is a "future concepts" unit at Fort Eustis, Va. And my concept writers in our Futures and Concepts Center. This forces people who are thinking of future concepts to consider technology because technologists are there with them. This forces them to think about how technology will change the concept … it also directly fuels what we should invest in our areas of science and technology. "

Guerrero: How do you imagine or prepare for scenarios and technologies that do not exist today?

Murray "If we write the concept and say 'if only I could' and then we say 'well, I can't do that now, but what about in 15 years?' There is a way to get there if we put the right dollars in the right place today. That is what is starting to drive our investments in science and technology. We are making those investments now so that 15 years from now … we go from "If only I could" to "we really can".

SOLDIERS USE AI TO FIRE PRECISION GRANADES, DRONE ATTACK GUIDE

Guerrero: What are some of the main challenges your Command thinks of in terms of future warfare?

Murray “First you discover the environment and then you discover what you need to fight in the environment. Concepts should drive materials development and S&T should also drive concepts because a large part of this future operating environment is technology forecasting. There is a technology forecast cell in the Army Research Laboratory … not just from a US technology base. USA, but from around the world, which analyzes where investments are being made and where we will be in technology in 10 to 15 years. "

Guerrero: What are the plans when it comes to the Army's Multi-Domain Task Force?

Murray “Our concept of multi-domain operations will move to a new doctrine to replace the battle for land and air. A concept is a concept because you don't have all the tools to execute it yet, so there are certain things related to core operations that we don't have yet. What comes next? If technology continues to evolve at the rate it is evolving, and there are indications that it will, if you look to the future, if you don't start thinking about it, you will be here before you know it. and you're going to be behind. "

Guerrero: I know that the Army, and really all services, are fast-access hypersonic weapons. How is that progressing for the Army and when could they be operational?

Murray “With Hypersonics, we had a successful launch in March, in association with the Navy. There is a note in terms of who is doing what in terms of hypersonic. The Army has leadership for the development of the Joint Gliding Corps. It is being designed by the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office in Huntsville. We had a Joint Army-Navy test shot, which was a completely successful launch and flight. I can't say how close we got to the target, but it was very close … very close. Neil (Lt. Gen. Neil Thurgood) will deliver a hypersonic battery in 2023. We are going where he is going to be now, discover the staffing and train the crews that will operate it. We are focusing on R&D now for what comes next. How can we improve the operational battery that we put in 2023? ”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Warrior: How is the Army's Next Generation Combat Vehicle, the Optionally Manned Combat Vehicle, progressing after the previous cancellation and reset?

Murray “We have great conversations with the industry going. We are going to digitally design this vehicle before committing to a prototype. The conversation with the industry is about what is technically feasible and sustainable in the time period we are looking at … and then build a vehicle digitally. Detailed digital designs will likely include the ability to take soldiers into a virtual vehicle so we can get that feedback from the soldier's point of contact … before committing to bending the metal to understand what we're going to get. "