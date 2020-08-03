"General Hospital" star Kelly Monaco was temporarily replaced after suffering a "respiratory problem"

That's because Lindsay Hartley will take on the role of Kelly Monaco.
Hartley recently confirmed the news after Daytime Confidential reported it.
"Some big shoes to fill … gorgeous too," Hartley wrote as she shared a tweet from the post about the change. "I hope you enjoy seeing Sam as much as I enjoyed playing her temporarily."
Monaco has starred in soap for over a decade.
Her mother, Carmina Monaco, shared a Twitter update with her followers about her daughter's health.
"Kelly is great and she should be back on set on Monday," he wrote. "14 days quarantine after a mask breathing problem on the first day back. 3 Covid tests negative, I'd say it's better than great. Thanks for all the love."
New episodes begin airing today, the show's official Twitter account was shared on Monday.