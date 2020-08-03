"General Hospital" star Kelly Monaco was temporarily replaced after suffering a "respiratory problem"

That's because Lindsay Hartley will take on the role of Kelly Monaco.

Hartley recently confirmed the news after Daytime Confidential reported it.

"Some big shoes to fill … gorgeous too," Hartley wrote as she shared a tweet from the post about the change. "I hope you enjoy seeing Sam as much as I enjoyed playing her temporarily."

Monaco has starred in soap for over a decade.

Her mother, Carmina Monaco, shared a Twitter update with her followers about her daughter's health.

"Kelly is great and she should be back on set on Monday," he wrote. "14 days quarantine after a mask breathing problem on the first day back. 3 Covid tests negative, I'd say it's better than great. Thanks for all the love."

Hartley, who was married to "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley, appeared in the "Passions", "Days of Our Lives" and "All My Children" soaps.
Production stopped in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and ABC has aired classic episodes.
The show reportedly restarted production last month with established procedures to protect the cast and crew.

New episodes begin airing today, the show's official Twitter account was shared on Monday.

