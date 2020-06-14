General Jack Keane on Russian bombers intercepted by American fighter jets: "They routinely test our defenses"

Retired Army General Jack Keane appeared Saturday at the headquarters of "America & # 39; s News HQ" and commented on Russian nuclear-capable bombers that were intercepted and escorted by US warplanes during a flight over neutral waters near Alaska, saying that Moscow was testing American defenses as a nation. Treats coronavirus and racial unrest.

"When it comes to Russia, Iran and China, I mean, they are our adversaries. What is interesting about them, even though Russia and Iran have not yet been able to control COVID, they still take a confrontational position against the United States. States and our allies, "Keane told co-host Eric Shawn.

"With Russia, you know, they routinely test our defenses. And that's what those bombers were doing in Alaska. And we intercepted them. But they also love the media attention as a result, Eric, particularly [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. And he likes it because it can show that Russia is really a world power [that] can face the […] United States. "

Keane noted that Russia's actions are routine and that the United States will often do the same.

"And that is a lot of what is happening with Russia. By the way, they flew over a Navy ship in the Mediterranean and a submarine also in the Bering Sea," Keane said. "And we flew a couple of bombers into the Black Sea, which Russia intercepted. And we will [probably] be doing what they were doing. We were testing their defenses."

Keane also commented on China's recent actions, saying the United States is backing down.

"They haven't really calmed down, one, not at all, despite the fact that we had an aircraft carrier with COVID. We are at sea, we are operational, and we are rolling back the aggressiveness and malignancy that China is imposing from Japan to Malaysia and from Australia to India, "said Keane. "They are very aggressive and, you know, they have decided to take control of Hong Kong. They have issued legislation, a new national security law, which nullifies local governance."

"They have had enough of those pro-democracy protests and are changing Hong Kong's autonomy. And they are comfortable if the world financial center of the Asia Pacific region, which Hong Kong represents, disappears," Keane added. . "They also agree with that. That's how serious they are in rejecting the freedoms that exist in Hong Kong."